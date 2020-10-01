‘Watchmen’ Stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Present at HFPA Grants Banquet

Fresh off their Emmy wins, “Watchmen” co-stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will present at The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s upcoming virtual Grants Banquet.

The HFPA also announced on Thursday morning that Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aubrey Plaza, Billy Porter, Christian Slater, Danielle Macdonald, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Orlando Bloom, Rita Moreno, Riz Ahmed, Scott Eastwood and Zachary Quinto will also make appearances during the Oct. 13 event.

Officially called HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation, the banquet will be hosted by James Corden and include the presentation of $5.1 million in grants to 70 not-for-profits. The Urban Peace Institute will receive the inaugural Social Justice Grant for $300,000.

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), Get Lit, Echo Park Film Center, Kids in the Spotlight, UCLA Film Young Directors, Outfest LA, Inner-City Arts, A Place Called Home, Las Fotos, Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today and California State Summer School for the Arts will all be given special recognition during the starry ceremony.

The night is considered an important stop during awards season, especially because the HFPA is responsible for the Golden Globes.

Previously announced talent for the evening includes Anna Kendrick, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Finneas O’Connell, George Clooney, John David Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal, Salma Hayek, Sophia Loren and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The evening will also include performances by Jennifer Hudson and the cast of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

The gala will stream on goldenglones.com and the Golden Globes YouTube page on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. PT.