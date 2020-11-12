‘Grease’ to Open Rooftop Cinema Club’s New Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport (EXCLUSIVE)

The Rooftop Cinema Club will return to Los Angeles with drive-in screenings at Santa Monica Airport starting Nov. 27.

The drive-in will kick off with the “We Love L.A.” series, featuring notable movies set in the city including “Grease,” which will screen on opening night. The event will also introduce audiences to vintage Beverly Hills with screenings of “Clueless” and “Pulp Fiction” on Nov. 28, and feature more recent movies including “La La Land” and “Love & Basketball” on Nov. 29.

“We are excited to bring the Rooftop Cinema Club experience back to our fans and Angelenos alike in a new way,” Rooftop Cinema Club owner and founder Gerry Cottle Jr. said in a statement. “Though our current venue is not on a rooftop, we’re still committed to bringing the ultimate outdoor cinema experience we’re known for to our guests.”

Movie fans can celebrate the holidays by adding string lights, garlands and blankets to their vehicles to participate in the Deck the Cars competition for a chance to win prizes for best car decorations.

To prioritize the safety of movie-goers, the event’s holiday-themed concession purchases of hot cocoa, gingerbread cookies, candy canes and other festive treats will be entirely contactless.

Since launching its first drive-in theater in May, Rooftop Cinema Club has hosted weekly community screenings where their proceeds go to different charities, including those that support victims of domestic violence, advocate for racial justice.

Ticket sales from the community screening in Santa Monica will go to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Tickets, now available for purchase, are $5 for a vehicle of up to two guests and $10 for a vehicle of three or more guests.