×

GLAAD Media Awards in New York Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

The GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 19 have been cancelled.

The gala “will no longer occur next week following new guidance from the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo around COVID-19,” the organization said in a statement.

Ryan Murphy was going to be presented the Vito Russo Award by Sarah Paulson and Matt Bomer at the 31st annual gala, while Judith Light was to receive the excellence in media award. Late-night talk show host Lilly Singh was set to host the evening, which was also going to include separate performances by Adam Lambert and Ben Platt.

Bette Midler was going to make her first appearance at the GLAAD Awards to introduce Platt.

The presenters lineup included “Supergirl” star Nicole Maines, YouTube celebrity Patrick Starrr and Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”).

Jimmy Fallon was expected to present the outstanding Broadway production trophy. Nominees in the category include “Choir Boy,” “The Inheritance,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Slave Play” and “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

As of today, GLAAD says the Media Awards in Los Angeles will still take place on April 16, when Taylor Swift will receive the Vanguard Award. The Stephen F. Kolzak Award will go to Janet Mock. LGBTQ journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal as well as Netflix’s “Special” will also be honored.

The Media Awards include more than 175 nominees in 30 categories.

“Given GLAAD’s long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the GLAAD Media Awards will no longer take place on March 19th in New York City,” Rich Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer and an executive producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, said in a statement. “The team at GLAAD has been in communication with the City of New York and is following the latest recommendations from Governor Cuomo. We were planning to unveil a historic get-out-the-vote campaign at the event because everything is at stake for LGBTQ Americans this election year, and are hopeful that the program and GLAAD’s ongoing work to fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination will continue to be supported and funded. Since the event is canceled, our advocacy work will experience a loss of funding and we encourage community members and allies to consider becoming a GLAAD member to ensure this work continues.”

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • GLAAD Media Awards Canceled Due to

    GLAAD Media Awards in New York Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    The GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 19 have been cancelled. The gala “will no longer occur next week following new guidance from the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo around COVID-19,” the organization said in a statement. Ryan Murphy was going to be presented the Vito Russo Award by Sarah Paulson and [...]

  • Bradley Braves forward Elijah Childs (10)

    NCAA March Madness Games to Be Played Without Audience

    The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) announced on Wednesday that it will play its upcoming championship events and tournaments without fans due to the coronavirus outbreak. NCAA president Mark Emmert revealed in a statement that based on his discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, public health officials and the COVID-19 advisory panel he has [...]

  • Yifei Liu Mulan

    Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and the Cast of 'Mulan' on What It Means to Be 'Loyal, Brave, True'

    In Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Mulan,” the Chinese characters for “loyal,” “brave” and “true” are emblazoned on the titular character’s sword — and those three words certainly resonate with the stars of the film. “Loyal, brave, true to her family and also to her true self,” Yifei Liu, who makes her international debut starring [...]

  • Andie Macdowell daughters Rainey and Margaret

    Andie MacDowell Talks Ageism, Yvette Nicole Brown Praises Elizabeth Warren at Int’l Women’s Day Event

    In the midst of Coronavirus crisis, Andie MacDowell, Logan Browning and Yvette Nicole Brown were among those who put their worries aside to celebrate International Women’s Day at the National Women’s History Museum’s eighth annual Women Making History Awards. MacDowell, Browning, Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks and Dr. Nancy D. O’Reilly were honored at Sunday’s event, held at [...]

  • Emily Blunt and John KrasinskiParamount Pictures

    How John Krasinski Convinced Emily Blunt to Star in 'A Quiet Place 2'

    John Krasinski had reservations when Paramount, the studio that released his 2018 surprise hit “A Quiet Place,” approached him to make a sequel. The first film, a thriller about a family forced to live in silence to hide from creatures that hunt sound, was a cinematic rarity, meaning it wasn’t just adored by critics, it [...]

  • Gloria Steinem Jameela Jamil

    Jameela Jamil Responds to Social Media Backlash in Conversation with Gloria Steinem

    Over the past few months, Jameela Jamil has had to go on the defensive in a major way. Being publicly candid on social media about her injuries, health issues, and sexuality, she was met with skepticism from the Twitterverse, where people called her a liar and said she has Munchausen syndrome. Now, Jamil is speaking [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad