Gabrielle Union and John David Washington Join Kevin Hart’s MDA Kids Telethon

Kevin Hart’s upcoming telethon is lining up more big names to make appearances.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced on Thursday morning that Garcelle Beauvais, Aloe Blacc, Bryan Cranston, Adam Devine, Fat Joe, Liz Gillies, Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge, DJ Khaled, Daniel Levy, Loni Love, Leslie Mann, Robin Thicke, Gabrielle Union Wade and John David Washington have been added to The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon.

They join previously announced guests Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan and Jillian Mercado.

The live two-hour telethon takes place on Oct. 24 on the LOL Network and is expected to reach over 100 million people on YouTube, Pluto and more.

Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Help From the Hart Charity.

An extended show taking place after the telethon will be co-hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” vets Nancy O’Dell and Jann Carl.

mdagive.org

The Public Theater

New York City’s legendary The Public Theater is gearing up for its one-night only benefit “Forward. Together.” Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, the free event will feature performances and appearances by Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Danielle Brooks, Elvis Costello, Daniel Craig, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Danai Gurira, David Henry Hwang, Oscar Isaac, Alicia Keys, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Suzan-Lori Parks, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Liev Schreiber, Martin Sheen, Phillipa Soo, Meryl Streep, Sting and Trudie Styler.

Jelani Alladin will perform a new song written for the Public Works’ Production of “Hercules.” There will also be a preview of Say Their Names, a visual installation to be projected on the facade of The Public Theater dedicated to the Black lives lost to police brutality and white violence.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 20 on The Public’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

publictheater.org

Honor Her Wish

Hillary Clinton, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Chelsea Clinton, Kesha, Rosario Dawson, Gloria Steinem and Sophia Bush will take part in Honor Her Wish, a virtual event on Oct. 12 honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and legacy and her wish that her seat be filled be after the presidential election. The program coincides with the first day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett.

rbg.live