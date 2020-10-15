Danny Trejo to Appear at Inaugural OndaLive! Chicano Festival

Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin and Paul Rodriguez are some of the celebs who are taking part in a new virtual Chicano cultural celebration.

Marin and singer Marisol “La Marisoul” Hernandez of La Santa Celilia will co-host Ingeñuity’s OndaLive! Chicano Music + Culture Fest presented by AARP. The three-day fan gathering kicks off on Oct. 27.

“Sharing ‘La Onda’ or the ‘Chicano vibe’ of the nearly 37 million Mexican-Americans in the U.S. is at the heart of our programming,” Ingeñuity CEO and OndaLive! creator David Chavez said in a statement on Thursday. “We are going to celebrate and spotlight trailblazing Chicano talent with inspiring content and showcasing their historic contributions and milestones for audiences of all ages.”

Six hours of free programming include musical tributes for Tierra, Los Lobos, Ozomatli and the late Emilio Navaira. Rodriguez will host Little Joe’s 80th birthday celebration. Performance footage of Tejano and Conjunto artists will also be shown.

The line-up features Trejo hosting a music session with performances and jam sessions. Women creatives will offer musical and spoken word pieces. There will be standup comedy and a Dia De Los Muertos parade featuring works by artist Ricardo Soltero and rock mariachi by Charros de Rock.

Viewers will also get a sneak peek at 15 minutes of the new Cesar Chavez documentary “Song for Cesar, the Movement and the Music.”

“OndaLive! was born in the spirit of uplifting our Latino community nationwide during these unprecedented times,” said Yvette Peña, AARP’s vice president of multicultural leadership. “AARP is committed to continuing to be a source of support and empowerment for Latinos 50-plus and their loved ones. We are excited to see this virtual music and culture fest come to life and bring some levity and enjoyment to people’s lives.”

To register for OndaLive!, go to laondalive.com.