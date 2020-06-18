Bette Midler, Gloria Estefan and ‘Queer Eye’ Stars to Appear at Virtual AIDS Walk

AIDS Walk New York and AIDS Walk San Francisco are coming together for the first time to present “AIDS Walk: Live From Home.”

The 90-minute virtual event will be livestreamed on July 19 and benefit New York’s GMHC and PRC in San Francisco.

“Live From Home,” executive produced by Erich Bergen, will feature appearances and performances by Bette Midler, Gloria Estefan, Matt Bomer, Vanessa Williams, Laura Linney, Alan Cumming, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and “Queer Eye” stars Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown.

The lineup also includes “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Nina West, Jackie Cox, Latrice Royale, Chi Chi DeVayne, The Vixen and Ginger Minj, along with judge Ross Mathews.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic struck New York City, we moved quickly to adapt our services to meet head on the new environment and its challenges for people living with HIV,” GMHC CEO Kelsey Louie said in a statement. “With people sheltering at home, we are bringing GMHC’s services directly to the doorsteps of thousands. We’ve delivered more than 30,000 meals thus far. We are meeting the skyrocketing need for mental health services and legal services, substance use counseling, and HIV home testing. Videoconferencing and other technologies have been harnessed to provide help with supportive housing, financial management, and so much more, so that our clients’ vital resources continue uninterrupted.”

“AIDS Walk: Live From Home” will stream at 10 a.m. ET at ny.aidswalk.net and gmhc.org, and at 10 a.m. PT at sf.aidswalk.net and prcsf.org and on ABC7/KGO-TV in San Francisco. It will also be available on iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel.

“Stemming from the uncertainty surrounding the current healthcare crisis, we collectively decided to bring teams together virtually to create a new vision for the Bay Area’s largest, single-day AIDS-related fundraiser,” PRC CEO Brett Andrews said. “Now marking our 33rd year, we’re really excited about ‘AIDS Walk: Live at Home’ which will raise awareness and funds that support HIV care and prevention services, as well as mental health, substance use, housing and other important social programs.”