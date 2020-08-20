Michelle Visage, Jeremy Pope Help Raise $60,000 For the Ali Forney Center

The stars came out for a good time on Wednesday night to raise money for a good cause.

The 11th annual Oasis, hosted by Tommy Dorfman, served as a fundraiser for the Ali Forney Center, the nation’s largest homeless shelter and services organization for LGTBQIA youth in New York City.

The hour-long virtual program, directed by Alan Souza and written by Nick Sahoyah, raised more than $60,000.

Here are five highlights from the program:

1. During a spoof of “Hollywood Squares” hosted by Michelle Visage called “Visag-ywood Squares,” Renée Taylor enjoyed a bowl of spaghetti. “I started eating gluten-free,” the 87-year-old “The Nanny” star said. “The best thing about gluten-free is my sex drive has gone through the roof.” Also playing were Emmy-nominated “Hollywood” star Jeremy Pope, Cindy Crawford, Lena Dunham, Judy Gold, Bruce Vilanch, Theo Germaine, Miss J Alexander and Cindy Williams.

2. The center hosted an auction of one-of-a-kind items, including a coffee date with Brandon Flynn, a virtual chat with Kaia Gerber and a champagne dinner with Taylor. The shelter also introduced its new monthly giving program, the AFC 360. Donors can contribute a minimum of $10 each month to support homeless LGBTQIA youths.

3. Alex Roque, president and executive director of AFC, discussed the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on homeless LGBTQIA youths. He said nearly 90% of young people at the shelter have been laid off, while the center spends more on groceries and sanitation. He added AFC has been paying essential workers who have been working around the clock to support their community.

4. Black Lives Matter activist Janaya Future Kahn nearly teared up, while sharing their experience growing up as a non-binary, queer Black individual. They spoke of living in a womxn’s shelter and fighting against discrimination in school and the workplace. “If I had a center like this, maybe I could have been a stronger person through joy and through power, in stead of being disempowered,” they shared, encouraging viewers to donate.

5. The event featured two special performances by the AFC Divas, the center’s jazz acapella quartet. Dorfman celebrated these womxn by making a special appearance during their performance of Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” from Sister Sledge, in which he grooved to their song in a pink wrap dress. Dove Cameron also sang from her backyard, and Maelyn and Johnny Murrell performed on the piano.

Watch the full program here.