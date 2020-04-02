Carousel of Hope Ball 2020 Set for October Celebrating Barbara Davis’ 90th Birthday

Happy birthday Barbara Davis!

Her daughter, philanthropist and event co-chair Dana Davis, announced that the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10. The biennial event will celebrate Barbara Davis’ 90th birthday and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes’ 40th anniversary.

“We are looking forward to hosting another sensational event, and bringing together our Carousel of Hope family to raise awareness and funds to fight this life-altering disease,” Barbara Davis said in a statement. “We could not be more proud to commemorate 40 years of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, and the revolutionary work being done to care for those in need!”

Jay Leno returns as master of ceremonies for this year’s 34th Carousel of Hope event, with David Foster reprising his role as music director and George Schlatter as producer. Quincy Jones and Clive Davis also return to serve as music chairmen, while the musical performers and this year’s Brass Ring Award honoree are to be announced. Previous honorees include Foster, Frank Sinatra, Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, George Clooney, Sidney Poitier, Halle Berry and Sherry Lansing.

Robert De Niro accepted the Brass Ring Award at the 2018 gala, which featured performances by Gladys Knight, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Foster and raised over $1.9 million for type 1 diabetes awareness and research.

Since its inception in 1978, the Carousel Balls have raised more than $105 million, benefiting the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, which Barbara and her late husband, former studio chief Marvin Davis, founded in 1977, after Dana developed diabetes at age 7.

The 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball is sponsored by Dexcom.