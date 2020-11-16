Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Pierce Brosnan’s Family Star in Feed’s New Holiday Campaign

The holiday season is a full-circle moment for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

They began dating after they were guests of Ralph Lauren at the 2017 Met Gala, and the now-married couple star in the holiday campaign for Feed, the lifestyle brand from Lauren Bush Lauren, who is married to Ralph’s son David.

Since Lauren launched the company, Feed’s sales have benefited hunger-relief charities. “Priyanka is very involved with UNICEF and unto herself a really great humanitarian,” Lauren told Variety during a recent interview. “So when we were making our wish of people to ask, she was definitely on the top of the list. And she was nice enough to stage a whole photoshoot.”

Divya Akhouri

Martha Stewart and Cleo Wade also appear in the campaign, as does Pierce Brosnan with his sons Paris and Dylan. “I had the pleasure of meeting Paris last year when we travelled to Sri Lanka with the World Food Program,” Lauren said. In addition to securing a donation to Feed from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association when the brothers served as Golden Globes ambassadors, the Brosnans also hosted a benefit dinner with beauty line Clarins at their Malibu home in January.

Feed’s collections, which include the brand’s signature bags, jewelry, skincare products and artisan wares, range from $28 to $298. Lauren has set a goal of providing at least 300,000 school meals through its holiday campaign.

Avery Wheless

Purchases from this year’s home collection benefit No Kid Hungry. “We want to be accessible to people from all walks of life,” Lauren said. “We want everyone to be able to buy and be a part of our mission. We price things that we think are really fair. And the icing on the cake is that it also gives back.”

Courtesy: Feed

When asked who she’d like for her next celebrity campaign, Lauren laughed, “Beyoncé.”

“We want people who are genuinely excited about Feed and genuinely care,” she said. “It’s not just about getting an empty endorsement. I think for me, it’s really important that these folks want to give back and are already involved in their own way of doing good things.”

Sounds like it’s time to give Beyoncé a call.