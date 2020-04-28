Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber and Diane von Furstenberg Team for Virtual Fashion Show to Aid COVID-19 Relief

Some of the biggest names in fashion — including Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss and Diane von Fürstenberg — are coming together for coronavirus relief efforts.

CR Runway, founded by Carine Roitfeld, will host its second edition May 1 on YouTube to help raise awareness for the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19. Along with Kardashian West, Beiber, Kloss and von Fürstenberg, the event’s lineup includes Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Virgil Abloh, Alexander Wang and Karolina Kurkova, Miss Fame, Karen Elson, Alessandra Ambrosio and Carolyn Murphy.

“As we face times of great uncertainty, our support for one another is more important than ever,” Roitfeld said in a statement. “Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which to support the health and safety of our global communities, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection. A modest contribution as our world unites to collectively weather the storm of this pandemic together.”

The first self-filmed fashion show will include looks from models’ own wardrobes and styled by Roitfeld and her team. The amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19 was created to assist infectious disease experts with the development of coronavirus treatments.

“amfAR is uniquely positioned to contribute to the all-out effort to develop effective treatments for the coronavirus,” amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost said. “There is no doubt we can do this and remain fully committed to HIV research and to finding a cure for the 38 million people worldwide who are living with HIV — that commitment hasn’t changed.”

CR Runway will stream on YouTube on May 1 starting at 1 p.m. PT. and will be hosted by the video sharing platform’s head of beauty and fashion Derek Blasberg.