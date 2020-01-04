You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Inside the 2020 Golden Globes Pre-Parties

Variety Staff

Happy Golden Globes weekend!

Variety reporters and editors have been dispatched throughout Los Angeles to let you know what’s been happening before the HFPA hands out its trophies on Sunday.

Keep checking back today and tomorrow to find out who was doing what where and with whom.

W Magazine
Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood
The fashion magazine held its annual Best Performances issue party, but this time it was hosted by its new editor-in-chief Sara Moonves as well as the monthly’s longtime editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg.

But unlike previous years, the party was a lot more manageable. In other words, there was room to breathe and space to walk around. In the past, the party usually evolved into elbow-to-elbow mingling in the penthouse suite, which could become unbearably hot. Outside on the terrace, cigarette smoke would usually clog the air as people knocked into each other, often spilling drinks.

But one thing stayed the same—the party attracted an A-list roster of talent.

Quentin Tarantino was one of the first to arrive as spent time on the terrace talking with Joaquin Phoenix. Chris Evans smoked a cigarette nearby as “Waves” star Taylor Russell arrived just before China Chow. Other early guests included Awkwafina, Ben Platt, Margaret Qualley and Joey King, who chatted with Charlie Hunnam.

A photographer using a Polaroid instant camera captured shots of Antonio Banderas and his “Pain and Glory” director Pedro Almodóvar. A few feet away were “Us” star Winston Duke and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costume designer Arianna Phillips.

Zoey Deutch embraced Keegan-Michael Key, whose wife Elisa walked with the assistance of a cane and a boot on her foot because of an injured toe. The Keys also caught up with Cynthia Erivo as she arrived and they were waiting for the elevator to leave. Also in the hallway at the same time were “Succession” stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong.

Jodie Turner-Smith
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

“Queen and Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith—who recently announced that she and Joshua Jackson are not only married but they also revealed she’s pregnant with their first child—carried a chic Gucci fan and was introduced to Ellen Pompeo.

“1917” co-stars hung out together while manager Jason Weinberg made the rounds with his client, “Mickey and the Bear” star Camila Morrone. Her boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, arrived about 30 minutes later wearing his signature baseball cap pulled down low on his forehead.

A deejay spun tunes from a table filled with colorful flowers. On the menu were pass-around mini beef sliders and bite-size pieces of grilled cheese. The two bars offered Ferrari TrentoDoc wine as well as several cocktails featuring Tequila Casa Dragones, Absolut Elyx and Tanqueray Gin. Other sponsors for the evening included Acqua di Parma, Cadillac, Vero Water, WhistlePig Rye Whiskey and 1984 Wine Company and Duck Hunter Wines of New Zealand.

Pedro Almodóvar, Sara Moonves, Antonio Banderas
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Glamour celebrities, including makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury and Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist Chris Appleton, also attended the festivities as did Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. Keeping things in check—and throwing out several party-crashers—were staffers from The Lede Company and Special Projects.

“Marriage Story” director and writer Noah Baumbach arrived on the later side with Laura Dern, who joked that she just “saw him.”

Who?

Baby Yoda, of course.

“I see him at basketball games and at Chateau Marmont,” she said as she was whisked away into the main room.

Here’s hoping he shows up at the Globes, too. —Marc Malkin

Australian Academy 9th Annual AACTA International Awards
Skybar at Mondrian, West Hollywood
“I’m going to grab a drink,” “Sex and the City” star Jason Lewis said as he headed into the cocktail reception for the ninth annual AACTA International Awards.

Guests nearby grabbed glasses of champagne and toasted by the pool to the start of Golden Globes weekend. There wasn’t much mixing and mingling for nominees Saoirse Ronan, Adam Driver and Quentin Tarantinto, who arrived close to the beginning of the ceremony, but Ronan and Driver both made sure to approach and embrace “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho and star Kang-ho Song, whom everyone in the room seemed to want to meet.

“It’s so nice to meet you,” Ronan said to Joon-ho, flashing a megawatt smile. Driver got up from his front row seat and gave them both a firm handshake, and then host Jason Dundas kicked off the evening, “Our awards are intended to add a unique Australian voice to the awards circuit, and they’ve grown substantially over the nine years, so thanks for your support,” he said.

As awards were announced, Ronan took home best lead actress for “Little Women.” “[This trophy] is actually very similar to the IFTA, which is the Irish Film and Television Awards,” she said as she took the stage. So, it feels very nice to know that I can take this home. I’ve worked with so many Australians since I was about 10…like Cate Blanchett…so I kind of feel like I’ve grown up with Ozzies just sort of showing me the way.”

Driver nabbed lead actor for “Marriage Story,” saying as he accepted the award, “This means nothing without the benefactor of the effort of other people.” He continued, “I don’t look at acting as an internal quest to find myself. I look at it as an exercise in understanding others, not just the characters that you’re supposed to be playing, but the creative team that’s inseparable from, the character of the movie. And acting feels as most to life to me when you’re problem solving as a group.”

Meanwhile, Tarantino hit the stage twice – once to accept Brad Pitt’s supporting actor award for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and again to accept his own award for best direction for the film. “Brad did an excellent job on this,” Tarantino said, before dishing on how his and Pitt’s creative process to bring Cliff to life began with Pitt’s enthusiastic home screening of “Billy Jack” after he decided to sign on to the film. “The idea wasn’t that Cliff was Billy Jack. If I was doing this movie in 1969, it would be a really good choice to play Cliff. So, it was a really good jump off.”

Margot Robbie wasn’t on hand to accept her award for best supporting actress for “Bombshell,” but sent in a video message, saying, “I’m always so proud to represent the Aussies in this industry.” “Parasite” also won big, taking home best film. “I think it’s the true power of cinema that this subtitled film reached all of you,” Song said to close the night. —Brandi Fowler

    Inside the 2020 Golden Globes Pre-Parties

