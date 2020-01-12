Critics’ Choice Awards: Full Winners List (Updating Live)

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards gala, hosted by Taye Diggs, will be broadcast live on The CW Television Network on Sunday night.

“The Irishman” has picked up the most film nominations for the ceremony. The Martin Scorsese gangster drama goes into the awards show with 14 noms, including best picture, director and acting ensemble as well as best actor (Robert De Niro) and supporting actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci).

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” earned 12 noms. Rounding out the top of the list are “Little Women” with nine nominations and “Marriage Story” with eight followed by “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite” with seven each.

Scarlett Johansson is a double nominee for her work in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) and Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) picked up noms for director and their screenplays.

“Roma” picked up the best picture trophy last year as well prizes for director (Alfonso Cuarón), cinematography and best foreign film. Cuarón went on to win the Oscars for director, cinematography and foreign-language film, but the Academy named “Green Book” the year’s best picture.

Also at last year’s Critics’ Choice, “Vice” star Christian Bale won lead actor and Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”) and Glenn Close (“The Wife”) tied for lead actress. Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) won in the supporting categories.

The Oscar for lead actor went to Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) while Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) was recognized as lead actress. Ali and King followed their Critics’ Choice wins with Oscar gold.

Except for best picture, the Academy limits each Oscar category to five nominees. The Critics’ Choice has up to seven in many categories.

“When They See Us,” “This Is Us” and “Schitt’s Creek” lead the Critics’ Choice Awards noms for television.

This most-nominated trio represents an interesting diversity of platform, with “When They See Us” being from streamer Netflix, “This Is Us” being a broadcast drama (NBC) and “Schitt’s Creek” coming from cable (Pop TV).

“When They See Us” takes the top spot for nominations this year with six: limited series, limited series/TV movie actor for Jharrel Jerome, supporting limited series/TV movie actor for both Asante Blackk and John Leguizamo and supporting limited series/TV movie actress for both Marsha Stephanie Blake and Niecy Nash.

“This Is Us” and “Schitt’s Creek” scored five nominations each. “This Is Us” picked up noms in the drama series category, as well as categories for drama actor (for Sterling K. Brown), supporting drama actress (for Susan Kelechi Watson) and two for supporting drama actor (for Asante Blackk and Justin Hartley). Meanwhile, “Schitt’s Creek” is seeing attention in the following categories: comedy series, comedy series actor (for Eugene Levy), comedy series actress (for Catherine O’Hara), supporting comedy actor (for Daniel Levy) and supporting comedy actress (for Annie Murphy).

See the full list of nominations below, updated live as winners are announced.

MOVIES

BEST PICTURE

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker” (WINNER)

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story” (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”

Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us”

Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST DIRECTOR

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins – “1917”

Phedon Papamichael – “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford v Ferrari”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

Lee Smith – “1917”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Julian Day – “Rocketman”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

BEST COMEDY

“Booksmart”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Farewell”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Midsommar”

“Us”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Atlantics”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

BEST SONG

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – “Wild Rose”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Speechless” – “Aladdin”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

BEST SCORE

Michael Abels – “Us”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”

TELEVISION

DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“David Makes Man” (OWN)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter – “Evil” (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – “Billions” (Showtime)

Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little” Lies (HBO)

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – “Pose” (FX)

Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO)

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Asante Blackk – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – “Billions” (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – “Watchmen” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

COMEDY SERIES

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Mom” (CBS)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Walton Goggins – “The Unicorn” (CBS)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – “Living with Yourself” (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – “Sherman’s Showcase” (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Alison Brie – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry” (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Nico Santos – “Superstore” (NBC)

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

D’Arcy Carden – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Sian Clifford – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two” (Comedy Central)

LIMITED SERIES

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

“Years and Years” (HBO)

TV MOVIE

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Guava Island” (Amazon)

“Native Son” (HBO)

“Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Noah Wyle – “The Red Line” (CBS)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Joey King – “The Act” (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Asante Blackk – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

George Clooney – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Dev Patel – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Russell Tovey – “Years and Years” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette – “The Act” (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Emma Thompson – “Years and Years” (HBO)

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

ANIMATED SERIES

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“Undone” (Amazon)

TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

COMEDY SPECIAL

“Amy Schumer: Growing” (Netflix)

“Jenny Slate: Stage Fright” (Netflix)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons'” (ABC)

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (HBO)

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” (Netflix)

“Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)