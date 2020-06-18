2021 Critics Choice Awards Postponed

Following the news that the 2021 Oscars have been pushed pack two months to April 25, the Critics Choice Association has postponed the 2021 Critics Choice Awards to March 7.

The show, which honors both television and film work, is still being planned as live event at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., “health considerations permitting,” the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

Taye Diggs will return as host for the third consecutive year. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The CW Network.

“Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said. “With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season.”

Key dates are as followed:

Television Awards Timeline

November 2, 2020 – Submissions Open

January 4, 2021 – NomComs begin consideration

January 15, 2021 – NomComs render recommendations

January 18, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

March 4, 2021 – Final ballots go out to CCA TV Branch members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning final ballots

Film Awards Timeline

February 1, 2021 – Nominating ballots go out to CCA Film Branch members

February 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning nominating ballots

February 7, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards Film nominations announced

March 4, 2021 – Final ballots go out to CCA Film Branch members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning final ballots

At the 2020 gala in January, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” took home four film awards including best picture, supporting actor for Brad Pitt, original screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and production design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh. Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Renée Zelwegger (“Judy”) took home the top acting prizes. The directing category was a tie between Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.” In television, “Fleabag” won best comedy series, actress in a comedy series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and supporting actor in a comedy series for Andrew Scott. Eddie Murphy received the Lifetime Achievement Award.