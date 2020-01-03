What the Stars Will Eat and Drink as the 77th Annual Golden Globes Go Vegan

The Golden Globes are going vegan!

The HFPA’s annual bash is one of the biggest parties of the awards season — hosting the award show and a plethora of after-parties at a single venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel. More than 1,300 guests will dine in the ballroom before the live telecast begins, but executive chef Matthew Morgan and his crew of 11 chefs and 120 culinary staff will prepare approximately 10,000 meals by the time the after-parties end in the wee hours of Monday morning.

And this year, the Globes are ditching your standard chicken dinner in favor of a 100% plant-based menu.

Though the carefully curated menu originally featured a Chilean sea bass dish, the main entrée at the awards will now be King Oyster Mushroom “Scallops” with wild mushroom risotto and vegetables. A chilled golden beet soup will serve as the appetizer, with dessert listed as a vegan opera dome, crafted by executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi.

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, told the Associated Press that the last-minute change was part of the organization’s effort to be more environmentally conscious.

“Over the holidays, we took time to reflect on the last year and began thinking about the new year and the decade ahead. The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better,” Soria explained in a statement, praising the event’s partners for supporting the change and saying that the decision “represents a small step in response to a big problem.”

“By partnering with Icelandic Glacial to hydrate guests via glass bottles, eliminating single-use plastic, and serving a 100% plant-based meal, we’re hoping to raise awareness around small changes that can have a greater impact,” he continued. “We know awards shows have a long way to go, and we all can do better.”

“As long term partners of the HFPA, we are pleased to support their decision to offer an entirely plant-based menu for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” Morgan said in a statement. “Our talented culinary team is excited to create dynamic plant-based offerings for Hollywood’s best of the best.”

Speaking of plants, the event’s floral arrangements and libations will both nod to the Globes’ golden name.

Michael Uncapher, co-owner of Los Angeles’ floral design studio Mark’s Garden and his team of 20 will fly in 10,000 golden-hued blooms from Ecuador for the big night. This year’s arrangements will be encased in gold pedestals versus glass. The team will also create a large replica of the Globe statue made of the golden blooms, after last year’s installation was such a big hit.

On the cocktail front, Moët & Chandon returns as the official champagne of the Globes (a partnership that’s lasted more than 25 years), with 1,500 Moët Impérial minis served on the red carpet in conjunction with the brand’s “Toast for a Cause” philanthropic initiative and 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009 and Moët Rosé Impérial magnum bottles will be featured on the tables during the award ceremony. Bartenders will also mix 500 Moët Golden Hour cocktails at the bars.

“It’s a very sexy cocktail,” fashion designer LaQuan Smith told Variety about the Moët Golden Hour cocktail. Smith is an ambassador for the brand and helped create the drink, which is made with Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut champagne, Belvedere pink grapefruit vodka, fresh pineapple and garnished with a pineapple wedge sprinkled with smoked salt.

“It was really focused around glamour,” Smith said, explaining that the signature drink was inspired by his love of “Old Hollywood” films, nightlife and celebration. “I’m thinking of all these incredible intimate moments that we don’t get a chance to see when a woman is preparing for a very fabulous evening — when she’s in her hotel room or at her house and she has her cocktail and the music is blasting and the dress is laid out on the bed. [It’s these] really glamorous moments that we don’t get a chance to see prior to hitting the red carpet prior to coming out of the SUV and lights, camera, action.”

As a designer, Smith has outfitted some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers including Golden Globe nominees Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé and, on Sunday, he will walk the red carpet with a yet-to-be-named star wearing one of his designs. “I’m just honored to be attending the Golden Globes for my very first time. I’m elated,” he exclaimed.

Lindt Chocolate will also be featured for the fifth year in a row, while Icelandic Glacial makes its debut as the official water of the awards.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. P.T. on NBC.