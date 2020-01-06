Inside the 2020 Golden Globe After Parties

The HFPA’s Official Viewing & After Party

Wilshire Garden

For all of the A-list guests buzzing about the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, there was no more star-studded line-up than at the engraving station inside the bash.

There were still a few categories to go when “Fosse/Verdon” winner Michelle Williams was the first star to arrive at the party, smiling as she watched her statue go through the five-step process of having her name engraved. After she received her now-personalized trophy, Williams’ smile only got wider as a staffer handed her the coveted HFPA slippers that attendees received at the party.

“I wish I had my phone,” Awkwafina said as she watched her name being etched onto the Golden Globe statue. The actor’s name had already been written in the history books after “The Farewell” star made history as the first Asian performer to win a lead actress Globe award for film, but that didn’t mean she didn’t want some personal shots of the cool process for herself. A member of her team quickly offered up their phone to commemorate the moment. “Great crowd, I didn’t notice you guys back there,” Awkafina quipped as she looked at the large crowd that had begun to gather to cheer her on.

After the broadcast ended, a steady stream of winners appeared to cap off their big evening by getting their names etched into their awards. Ramy Youssef was so excited to receive his award, he accidentally skipped back to the end of the line. “Chernobyl’s” Stellan Skarsgård sipped from a mini Moet bottle while he waited to get his trophy engraved. Patricia Arquette and Joaquin Phoenix shared a hug and a lively conversation before they made their way down the line.

CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

By the time “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino arrived, the station faced a massive — albeit starry — traffic jam. In fact, Tarantino had a near collision with “The Crown” winner Olivia Colman, as she made a beeline to celebrate with Laura Dern. Colman was all-smiles as she signed for her trophy, sipping a glass of white wine while she waited and clinking trophies with “Missing Link” writer-director Chris Butler. Colman also gave a hug and a kiss to Noah Baumbach, who watched Dern collect her engraved trophy.

Renee Zellweger was giddy as she accepted her award, smiling and holding up her trophy excitedly as her engraving was completed. The “Judy” winner chatted with “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho before “1917” director Sam Mendes, George Mackay and Dean-Charles Chapman arrived a few minutes later, celebrating their big night as a team.

It was a family affair for some of the winners, including Dern, who brought her son Ellery and daughter Harper along to watch the process. In a particularly touching display, Phoenix shared the moment with his mother Arlyn Phoenix, walking down the assembly line together until he had to be pulled away for interviews, leaving the trophy in the ever-safe hands of his mom. “Rocketman” Taron Egerton brought his family to the engraving station as well, and his two younger sisters Mari and Rosie totally stole the show, literally bouncing along as they watched their big brother get his name engraved. The actor beamed as he collected his first Golden Globe, relishing the moment and posing with his whole family after the trophy was officially personalized. —Angelique Jackson

CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Netflix

9900 Wilshire at Merv Griffin Way

If you’d walked into Netflix’s lively and star-packed Golden Globes afterparty having not watched or read about the preceding ceremony, you’d be forgiven for not realizing that the streamer was arguably the night’s biggest loser.

Housed in a giant, lavishly appointed tent on the barren plot next to the Beverly Hilton where the old Robinsons-May building used to stand, Netflix’s shindig boasted seemingly every star who debuted a Netflix project over the last year or so who’d attended the Globes. The stars spotted include Jennifer Aniston (“Murder Mystery”), Gwyneth Paltrow (“The Politician”), Sandra Bullock (“Bird Box”), Paul Rudd (“Living With Yourself”), Kerry Washington (“American Son”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”), Jason Ritter (“Raising Dion”), Keegan-Michael Key, Craig Robinson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“Dolemite Is My Name”), Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”), Patricia Arquette (“Otherhood”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), Scarlett Johansson and Best Supporting Actress winner Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) Best Actress in a TV Drama winner Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), and Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres (standup special “Relatable”) with her wife Portia de Rossi (“Arrested Development”).

CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Some took advantage of the ice cream sundae bar, dim sum food station, giant charcuterie table, and passed hors d’oeuvres; the bar serving Moet & Chandon champagne and tequila-based specialty cocktails (like “100% Match” and “Binge Worthy”); the makeup touch-up stations; the playful video booths; and the innovative shoe valet, where you could trade your high heels for Netflix branded slippers.

Many made a point to swing by the far corner of the party where Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos was holding court with the ebullience and good humor of a man making the absolute best of a terribly disappointing awards season showing. At one point, Sarandos even talked with host Ricky Gervais (star of the Netflix series “After Life”) about his joke that he should have opened the show by saying, “Well done, Netflix, you win! Everything!”

“The joke worked!” Sarandos was overheard telling Gervais with a guffaw. (One presumes Sarandos was praising Gervais’ humor, and not his abilities as a fortune teller.)

Elsewhere, a more placid Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film division, waded through the VIP area, chatting up two major stars who weren’t in Netflix movies last year: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” headliners Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Pitt and “Hollywood” costar Margaret Qualley worked the party together, posing for photos with other partygoers before disappearing for the night. DiCaprio, by contrast, set up camp on one of the VIP couches for at least an hour. At one point, he even posed for a photo with Stuber and most of the team from “The Irishman,” including director Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel.

Unfortunately, their costar Al Pacino missed the photo op, as he was seated across the dance floor, but he still seemed to be having some fun. As he was getting up to leave, Pacino walked past “When They See Us” filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who waved at the iconic actor. Pacino paused, gave a wry smile, and spontaneously began dancing to Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” while DuVernay and her friends just about squealed with delight.

After Kaitlyn Dever introduced her “Booksmart” costar Beanie Feldstein to her “Unbelievable” costar Merritt Wever, Dever, Feldstein, and “The Politician” stars Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch all started dancing together. “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan talked on a couch for most of the party; later, Gerwig’s partner (and “Marriage Story” writer-director) Noah Baumbach joined them. And Aziz Ansari arrived about an hour into the party with his “Master of None” costar Lena Waithe and co-creator Alan Yang — a conspicuous public appearance for Ansari, who has largely laid low after the sexual misconduct allegations were made against him in January 2018.

While the party began to wane after 11 p.m., anyone who stayed past midnight witnessed Tiffany Haddish (“Tuca & Bertie,” “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready,” “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah”) taking the DJ microphone and treating the crowd to a performance of her song with Todrick Hall, “Dripeesha.”

As you do. —Adam B. Vary

The Walt Disney Co.

“The Disney Terrace” (on the roof deck at the Beverly Hilton)

For years, 21st Century Fox held a post-Golden Globes bash atop the Beverly Hilton parking garage, featuring talent, producers and execs from Fox, FX, 20th Century Fox TV and its various siblings. But now following the acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox’s production units, Disney — which had previously eschewed a post-Globes celebration — has inherited the space and the shindig. This year’s event touted the sheer size of the new synergistic Disney beast, starting with an invite that included logos for Disney, Pixar, Disney Plus, Disney Television Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Fox Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Fox, ABC, Freeform, FX, Hulu and National Geographic.

Attendees included uber producer Ryan Murphy, who’s now based at Netflix, but whose Globes-nominated “The Politician” is produced by Fox 21 TV Studios. Murphy spent quite a bit of time holding court with Disney TV Studios/ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden, as they said hello to “The Politician” stars Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch, as well as “Pose” star Billy Porter (whose series is also executive produced by Murphy).

Surprise winner Ramy Youssef, who won the best comedy actor Globe for his Hulu series “Ramy,” was all smiles as he entered the party, clutching his new award. “I’m going to give it to my mom, so she can put it on her shelf in Jersey,” he told Variety. “This has been so amazing!”

Guests nibbling cheeseburger sliders, mini grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup or diving into the party’s massive sushi bar also included Hulu CEO Randy Freer, Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn, Disney TV Studios president Craig Hunegs, Freeform president Tom Ascheim, and FX Networks’ Chuck Saftler.

Spotted dancing his way into the party: “Jojo Rabbit” director and star Taika Waititi, who busted some moves as DJ Daisy Dell played old school tracks like De La Soul’s “Me, Myself and I.”

Meanwhile, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke revealed she had another reason to celebrate at the Globes party: The exec got married on Christmas Eve, in a surprise ceremony, to writer-director Michael Duggan. (Burke shared photos of the nuptials, which took place in her living room, with WarnerMedia’s Kevin Reilly officiating.)

As for the Globes telecast, although it received mixed reactions, Rooster Teeth general manager Jordan Levin praised host Ricky Gervais’ monologue, especially when he poked at Hollywood hypocrisy. “I thought it was fantastic,” he said. “He was truthful, and the truth hurts. He did what everybody says every entertainer should do: entertain and enlighten.” —Michael Schneider

CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

NBCUniversal After Party

Jean-Georges Restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

NBCUniversal kicked off its Golden Globes after party in fine style, just steps away from the Beverly Hilton.

Among the winners in attendance was “1917” director and co-writer Sam Mendes, who took home two statuettes for best director and best drama film. “1917” star and “Game of Thrones” alum Dean-Charles Chapman was spotted sitting with Mendes later on in the night. “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo partied with the film’s director Kasi Lemmons, co-stars Vondie Curtis Hall and Vanessa Bell Calloway and producers Debra Martin Chase and Daniela Taplin Lundberg, while Rita Wilson also attended the bash. Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart was seen enjoying of the desserts at the party with a small group of friends.

Food was plentiful at the party, with multiple hot pasta bars set up, including one next to the photo area to tempt those waiting to get their pictures taken with an impromptu dinner. The party also featured sushi and seafood bars, with the seafood area well-stocked with tasty treats like shrimp and oysters. There was also a carving station serving up beef tenderloin, while the attentive waitstaff made the rounds with finger foods like flatbread pizza and beef sliders. All of this no doubt proved very tempting for any of the awards show attendees, who were treated to an all-vegan menu during the course of the telecast.

For those looking to wet their whistles, the bars were stocked with liquors like Ketel One and Tito’s Vodka, Casamigos Tequila, and Highland Park Scotch.

The desserts were also plentiful at the party. One particularly popular option was a mobile make-your-own-sundae bar. A server carrying the tray would offer you a small dish of ice cream, with the tray then stocked with small bowls of sweet toppings like sprinkles and crushed nuts. —Joe Otterson

Amazon Studios

The Stardust Ballroom

The elevator line to ascend to the Amazon Studios party was almost more interesting than the party itself. Guests had to wait almost two hours in line after the end of the ceremony to summit the Beverly Hilton, during which time a cavalcade of celebrities came and went.

First there was Sir Patrick Stewart, looking dapper in a petite waist coat, followed by Tiffany Haddish, plowing her way through the crowds to be taken up in one of the many elevator rides reserved only for talent.

Next, came a merry-go-round stars, heading up on the elevator, before coming back down again within about 20 minutes.

First Awkwafina left the party, stopping for an obligatory selfie with a fan on the way, while Jon Hamm greeted one man like an old friend just next door.

Lulu Wang and Barry Jenkins made their exits shortly thereafter, but not before Wang was tapped on the shoulder by none other than Shailene Woodley, who told her she loved “The Farewell.”

Next came Andrew Scott, meandering towards the next party to celebrate a double win for “Fleabag” and “1917,” swiftly followed by the Haim sisters who didn’t have spent more than 15 or so minutes in the penthouse bash.

CREDIT: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Once up there, it was clear to see why the party wasn’t necessarily to everyone’s taste. A walk through two corridors sparsely populated with party guests led to a raucous dance floor where Snoop Dogg was busy DJ’ing and revelers were getting down to his classic Dr. Dre collaboration “The Next Episode.”

Snoop stopped to say hello to several stars of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” including Rachel Brosnahan in a shimmering pink dress and Tony Shalhoub, before handing over the hype man role to Haddish.

As Haddish got her groove on, the crowds pressed forward, forming a semi-mosh pit which was mostly avoided by the likes of “Chernobyl” star Jared Harris and “Carnival Row” star Orlando Bloom who nursed a whiskey near the windows with a panoramic view of Los Angeles.

After belting out a few crowd pleasers like “Sweet Caroline” and “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” by Khia, Snoop and Tiffany called it a night, prompting an exodus from the party around midnight. —Will Thorne

CREDIT: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. / InStyle Magazine

The Oasis Courtyard

Always a safe bet for serious glamour and post-show abandon, the annual celebration from Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle magazine popped off early and to great effect — serving up dazzling looks from Globes spectators like Laura Dern, Yara Shahidi and a newly-brunette Bella Thorne.

Pulsing music and a streamlined decor made for 360-degree people watching, whether you caught Snoop Dogg in his anime-inspired windbreaker and joggers or Dern in her earth mother v-neck gown and golden statuette in hand.

Fried chicken bites and tuna tartare was passed but sparkling wine was the main attraction as Whitney Houston classics and minimal seating forced guests like Hailee Bieber, winner Awkwafina, Rachel Brosnahan, Cynthia Erivo, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa and more to dance nonstop.

Conversations about Ricky Gervais and WB’s big winner “Joker” prevailed, but both were upstaged by one of the latest arrivals and easily the buzziest guest — Golden Globe winner Patricia Arquette, rocking a plastic Viking helmet and tucked into an outdoor corner, soaking up her win with friends and family. —Matt Donnelly