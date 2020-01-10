×

‘1917’ Wins Best Picture at 3rd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards

By
Variety Staff

George MacKay as Schofield in "1917," the new epic from Oscar®-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes.
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

The members of the Hollywood Critics Association celebrated 2019 and the end of the decade at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards Ceremony on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which, in a surprise move, took home the Golden Globes’ best picture award, also snagged the best picture award from the HCA. It was awarded best action/war film, best cinematography for Roger Deakins, and best editing for Lee Smith as well, giving it the most awards of the evening with four.

Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart” took home three awards, for best female director for Wilde, best performance by an actress 23 and under for Kaitlyn Dever, and best comedy/musical, tied with “Rocketman.”

Other major winners included Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” — again mirroring the Golden Globes — and Lupita Nyong’o for “Us.” Joe Pesci was awarded the best supporting actor trophy for “The Irishman,” while Jennifer Lopez was recognized for “Hustlers.”

Formerly known as the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society (LAOFCS), the goal of the Hollywood Critics Association is to create a diverse community of passionate and professional critics with a passion for entertainment, including film and television.

The HCA Board of Directors includes Scott Menzel, founder and CEO; Ashley Menzel, COO; Nestor Bentancor, president; Jazz Tangcay, vice president.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Picture – “1917

Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best Actress – Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Best Supporting Actor – Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Best Supporting Actress – Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Best Adapted Screenplay – Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Best Original Screenplay – Han Jin-won and Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best Male Director – Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Best Female Director – Olivia Wilde, “Booksmart”

Best Performance by an Actor 23 and Under – Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy”

Best Performance by an Actress 23 and Under – Kaitlyn Dever, “Booksmart”

Breakthrough Performance Actor – Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Waves”

Breakthrough Performance Actress – Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Best Cast Ensemble – “Knives Out”

Best First Feature – “Honey Boy”

Best Independent Film (Tie) – “The Farewell” & “Waves”

Best Action/War Film – “1917”

Best Animated Film – “Toy Story 4”

Best Blockbuster – “Avengers: Endgame”

Best Comedy/Musical (Tie) – “Rocketman” & “Booksmart”

Best Documentary – “Apollo 11”

Best Foreign Language Film – “Parasite”

Best Horror – “Us”

Best Animated or VFX Performance – Rosa Salazar, “Alita: Battle Angel”

Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins, “1917”

Best Costume Design – Julian Day, “Rocketman”

Best Editing – Lee Smith, “1917”

Best Hair and Makeup – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker, “Bombshell”

Best Original Song – “Glasgow,” “Wild Rose”

Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Best Stunt Work – “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

Best Visual Effects – Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick “Avengers: Endgame”

2020 Hollywood Critics Association Honorary Awards

Actor Achievement Award – Anton Yelchin (posthumously)

Filmmaker Achievement Award – Bong Joon Ho

Artisans Achievement Award – Ruth E. Carter

Game Changer Award – Paul Walter Hauser

Star on the Rise – Taylor Russell

Newcomer – Zack Gottsagen

Trailblazer – Olivia Wilde

End of a Decade Awards Recipients 

Actor of the Decade – Adam Driver

Actress of the Decade – Kristen Stewart

Director of the Decade – Denis Villeneuve

Producer of the Decade – Daniela Taplin Lundberg

Next Generation of Hollywood – Kelvin Harrison Jr., Geraldine Viswanathan, Brooklynn Prince, Millicent Simmonds, Mckenna Grace, Jack Dylan Grazer, Thomasin McKenzie, Zoey Deutch, Noah Jupe, Kaitlyn Dever, Lana Condor, and Shahadi Wright Joseph

