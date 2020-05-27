A Star Like Dr. Fauci Makes Trump Look Like a Bit Player (Column)

Dr. Fauci has gone Hollywood!

The infectious disease expert — a prominent member of the White House’s coronavirus task force — may have fallen out of favor with our pandemic-clueless president, but he’s a huge hit with the entertainment community.

Julia Roberts went gaga over the esteemed doctor with the raspy voice last week in a virtual chat she had with him on her Instagram page. “You truly have emerged as a personal hero for me,” the star gushed. “Just to have this little corner of your time … is such a joy.”

Roberts was among a throng of celebrities, including Millie Bobby Brown, Penélope Cruz, David Oyelowo, Shailene Woodley, Robin Wright, Danai Gurira and Sarah Jessica Parker, to hand over their Instagram accounts to global health leaders and experts as part of the #PasstheMic campaign to raise COVID-19 awareness.

Speaking to Roberts’ 8 million followers, Fauci shared his views on the pandemic and treatment research and urged the public to be “cautiously optimistic” as the country reopens public spaces and businesses.

This was a great megaphone for the doctor, who has been weirdly MIA from TV news programs after having dominated the airwaves early in the crisis, and it was good for the public to hear from someone who actually knows what he’s talking about from a medical and scientific standpoint.

Fauci has infuriated Trump with his truth-telling remarks about COVID-19, flying in the face of the president’s misleading propaganda. Trump slammed the doctor’s recent testimony at a Senate hearing where he warned about the risks of lifting pandemic restrictions too soon.

I think the president is just plain jealous of Fauci’s popularity and the lovefest he’s enjoying from Hollywood. The good doctor even got his wish fulfilled when his favorite actor did a spot-on impression of him on “Saturday Night Live.” Fauci’s review: “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. I think he did a great job.”

Naturally, Trump was much less gracious about Alec Baldwin’s “terrible” impression of him on “SNL.” Who could forget his embarrassing tweet about the actor, misspelling “dieing career.” Perhaps he was comparing his own prospects with Dr. Fauci’s?

My note to Trump: Fauci upstages you in every regard.