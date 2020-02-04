×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood, Our Industry Is at Stake in the 2020 Election (Guest Column)

By

Callie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney Fox mega deal acquisition Illustration 1
CREDIT: Rob Dobi for Variety

The Trump Justice Department announced at the end of 2019 that it will seek to end the landmark Paramount Consent Decrees. These decrees arose from concerns in the 1940s that a group of entertainment companies wielded outsized power over the film business. They limited the largest Hollywood production studios’ ability to own movie theater chains, control ticket prices, and fill theater screens with their own content to the exclusion of independent films. The decision by today’s Justice Department to undo the decrees continues a disturbing trend of undermining laws and regulations that promote competition and curtail abusive practices of the largest corporations.

We are already seeing the effects of the Justice Department’s hasty approval of the Disney-Fox merger. This massive corporation has used its increased market share to aggressively pursue its franchise strategy while reducing the number of films it produces, creating an artificial scarcity that reportedly now extends to classic Fox movies like “Alien” which have been withdrawn from some independent movie theaters. This strategy may redistribute wealth to Disney, but it is a grave threat to independent theaters and independent film, along with the writers and others who create them.

The newest streaming services from traditional content companies — Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock— are all the product of companies permitted by regulators to consolidate horizontally, vertically, or both. By merging content companies with distribution channels — the very thing the Paramount consent decrees sought to regulate — these streaming services have been allowed to erect fences around their content, while under-pricing and bundling their services with other products, making it even harder for new independent producers to enter the market. Without reasonable regulations, this small group of powerful companies will be able to prevent new competition for writers’ work, once again using monopoly power to destroy free markets.

Popular on Variety

This is an unfair playing field that our unions must navigate in every negotiation cycle and that we must navigate with every individual deal. But fighting for a more level field doesn’t solely happen at negotiations with our employers, it happens in the halls of power. It’s clear that without a change in political leadership, the trend toward increased concentration will continue. To that end, my union, the Writers Guild, formed a PAC in 2008, because writers must have a strong, collective voice in our political process. It is not enough for us to make individual contributions to politicians we believe in; like it or not, in politics we are most powerful if we speak through our Guild, with one voice.

The days when creators could sit on the political sidelines and hope that good policy and respect for fair play would result in a thriving middle class are long gone. It is crucial we fight to elect representatives who will fight for us.

Callie Khouri is the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “Thelma & Louise” and creator and executive producer of
Nashville.” She recently directed the Lifetime movie “Patsy & Loretta.” 

More Politics

  • Disney Fox mega deal acquisition Illustration

    Hollywood, Our Industry Is at Stake in the 2020 Election (Guest Column)

    The Trump Justice Department announced at the end of 2019 that it will seek to end the landmark Paramount Consent Decrees. These decrees arose from concerns in the 1940s that a group of entertainment companies wielded outsized power over the film business. They limited the largest Hollywood production studios’ ability to own movie theater chains, [...]

  • Iowa Caucus Pete Buttigieg

    Candidates Give Victory Speeches in Iowa As Results Are Delayed

    Results have been delayed in the Iowa caucus, as Democratic Party officials were seeking to reconcile “inconsistencies” in the tabulations. A state party official told reporters at 1 a.m. CT that the results would be released sometime on Tuesday. The candidates set about spinning the results based on their own internal data. Taking the stage [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel MunizSuper

    How the Super Bowl Halftime Show Brought Politics and Pride to the Stage

    If your takeaway from last night’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was hot Latinas, tight ends and pole dancing, you missed the underlying message and essence of the performance. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in the company of Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez’s daughter Emme, went above and beyond in communicating Latino culture visually and rhythmically. [...]

  • Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump.

    Senate Rejects Impeachment Witnesses, Paving the Way for Trump Acquittal

    The Senate narrowly rejected a vote to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of president Donald Trump on Friday, paving the way for an expected vote of acquittal next week. The vote was 51-49.  Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) made an announcement shortly before the Senate reconvened that she would be swinging the vote in the president’s [...]

  • George Soros

    George Soros Raises Fears That Facebook Will Give Trump Advantage in 2020 Election

    UPDATED: Billionaire philanthropist George Soros is slamming Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg again — arguing that the social giant and its founder may be poised to give Donald Trump an unfair advantage in this year’s U.S. presidential election. Facebook’s decision not to require fact-checking in political advertising has “flung the door open for false, manipulated, [...]

  • Ray JUrban One Honors, Arrivals, MGM

    Ray J Is Speaking at Facebook and Speaking Out on the Suge Knight-Trump Pardon Rumors

    Ray J was quick to quash rumors that he’d been “in talks” with members of the Trump administration to potentially pardon Suge Knight, whom he considers his godfather. In 2018, 54-year-old Knight was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 28 years in prison after running over two men at a burger drive-thru three years prior. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad