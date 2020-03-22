×

2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner Postponed

Originally set for April 25, this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been postponed. A new date will be announced at a later time.

The White House Correspondents’ Association made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association regrets to announce that it is unable to go ahead with its 2020 dinner on April 25. We will get back to you soon with our alternative date. Thanks for your support,” the organization said.

Long-running “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson was set to host the dinner, and Hasan Minhaj, host of Netflix’s “Patriot Act,” was slated as a featured speaker. The dinner has traditionally been attended by the current president, but Donald Trump has since broken that custom by not attending the last three dinners.

The postponement comes at a time when many events, festivals and premieres have been canceled or postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. The government has urged that people social distance themselves from each other and that necessary gatherings remain small.

Former White House Correspondents’ Dinner speakers include Michelle Wolf, Seth Meyers, Larry Wilmore, Stephen Colbert, Cecily Strong, Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel. Last year, Ron Chernow hosted the event in a turn toward a more serious ceremony.

