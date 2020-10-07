How to Watch Kamala Harris and Mike Pence’s Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will hold their vice presidential debate tonight.

With Election Day looming, Pence and Harris will face off at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. The candidates are expected to discuss President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, following last week’s news of the president and first lady testing positive for COVID-19. The debate will be moderated by Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief.

Major networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, Fox News, Univision, Telemundo, MSNBC and C-SPAN will air the event. Some networks will stream the event on YouTube or on their websites. Twitter’s U.S. Election hub will also livestream the event, and NPR will cover the debate.

The debate remains on track, despite Pence’s exposure to the White House, in which multiple staffers have tested positive to the coronavirus. To take extra precautions, Pence, Harris and Page will sit roughly 12-feet apart to maintain social distancing. The two candidates will be separated by a plexiglass barrier requested by the Democratic nominees and granted by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The Trump-Pence campaign opposed the barriers.

Both Pence and Harris have so far tested negative for the coronavirus and won’t be wearing masks on the debate stage.

Wednesday’s event marks the only vice-presidential debate for this year’s election. Upcoming presidential debates between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. After returning to the White House from the hospital, Trump tweeted on Monday that he is “looking forward” to the upcoming debate.