U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Condition is ‘Improving’ in Intensive Care

The condition of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who remains in hospital suffering from coronavirus, is improving, according to an update this afternoon from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Sunak said that Johnson remains in intensive care in St Thomas’ hospital in London, but is now “sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.”

Johnson has been in hospital since Sunday, where he was admitted after having a persisting cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Earlier today, Downing Street said the Prime Minister was in “good spirits” and that he is continuing to receive standard oxygen treatment. He was breathing without any assistance, such as mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.

The U.K. has just reported the largest daily rise in deaths from coronavirus — up by 938 — taking the total death toll to 7,097.

More follows.