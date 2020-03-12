×

U.K. Moves to ‘Delay’ Phase in Coronavirus Fight  

A man wearing a face mask walks past an entrance sign for Bank underground train station backdropped by the Royal Exchange building in London, . British authorities laid out plans Tuesday to confront a COVID-19 epidemic, saying that the new coronavirus could spread within weeks from a few dozen confirmed cases to millions of infections, with thousands of people in the U.K. at risk of deathVirus Outbreak, London, United Kingdom - 04 Mar 2020
CREDIT: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

The U.K. government has announced it is moving to the next phase in its plans to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Following a meeting of the government’s emergency planning committee Cobra, the country has formally moved from a “contain” standing to its “delay” phase.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the move at a press conference Thursday. “We’ve done what can be done to contain this disease but it’s now a global pandemic. This is the worst public health crisis for a generation,” said Johnson. “This disease is going to spread further. This is now not just an attempt to contain the disease but delay it’s spread.”

Johnson said: “The most important task will be to protect our elderly during peak weeks. The most dangerous period is not now but some weeks away.”

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said a new request to the public were that “from today to ask anybody that has a cough that is persistent or new, or who has a temperature of 37.8 degrees to stay at home for at least seven days.”

“It helps to protect elderly or more vulnerable people,” said Whitty, explaining it would also help to lower the peak of the epidemic and delay the peak, reducing pressure on Britain’s National Health Service.” Whitty explained the seven-day period was due to the science showing the virus seemed to have its maximum transmission in its first days and that after seven days the majority of people would no longer be likely to pass it on.

“It is no longer needed to identify every case, so we will pivot testing capacity to identify people in hospitals with symptoms to ensure they don’t pass it on,” added Whitty. He also said there would no longer be any geographical limits for testing but testing would be based on symptoms and severity not travel history.

More to come…

