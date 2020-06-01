President Trump Vows Military Crackdown, Walks to Damaged Church

President Trump vowed on Monday to order the military to crack down on protesters, and walked outside the White House grounds to survey a nearby damaged church.

The president said he was ordering thousands of troops to Washington, D.C., also said he would deploy the military to states if governors cannot regain control themselves.

“We are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our county,” Trump said. “We will end it now.”

Following his brief address in the Rose Garden, Trump walked to St. John’s Church, which was damaged in a fire during protests on Sunday night. The president held a Bible as he stood in front of the boarded up church building in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.

“We have the greatest country in the world,” the president said outside the church.

Mayors across the country have imposed curfews amid several days of looting and protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Earlier on Monday, the president held a conference call with the nation’s governors, calling them “weak” for not cracking down harder on the demonstrations.

Just before the president spoke Monday evening, police deployed tear gas nearby to disperse demonstrators. Trump called the protests in Washington over the weekend “a total disgrace.”

“I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property,” Trump said.

The D.C. National Guard has already been deployed to the nation’s capital, and Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 7 p.m. curfew.

“I am your president of law and order,” Trump said in his address. “Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”