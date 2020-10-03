Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized by Someone Dressed as the Hulk

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed on Friday morning, reportedly by someone dressed as the Incredible Hulk.

The alleged green culprit used a pickaxe to vandalize Trump’s star some time early Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times. Police responded to the scene at 5:50 a.m. and have made no arrests so far. The destruction of Trump’s star came just a few hours after he announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night.

More than $3,000 worth of damage was sustained to the star, which classifies the crime as a felony. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will have to pay to replace the star, and repairs were already being done by Friday afternoon.

In a statement to Variety, the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce urged people to voice their frustrations with their ballots.

“Any star which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to, will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark which celebrates the professional contributions of the inductees. The stars, once installed, are considered part of the historic fabric of the Walk,” said Rana Ghadban, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California state landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

Before Friday’s incident, Trump’s star was vandalized in 2016 and 2018. He received the honor in 2007 in the TV category for producing nationwide beauty pageants.