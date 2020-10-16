Trump on Savannah Guthrie: ‘I Have Somebody Going Totally Crazy’

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Savannah Guthrie had gone “totally crazy” during the NBC town hall on Thursday night.

Speaking to a group of seniors in Fort Myers, Fla., Trump also weighed in on Joe Biden’s simultaneous appearance on ABC, which he said he did not watch.

“He wasn’t looking too good,” Trump said.

Trump and Biden held simultaneous town halls on the two networks. Guthrie, host of NBC’s “Today,” gave Trump an aggressive grilling on subjects like QAnon, white supremacy and his tax returns.

The Trump campaign had previously blasted Guthrie, accusing her of acting as a “debate opponent and Joe Biden surrogate.”

“That was a nice pleasurable evening,” Trump said on Friday. “I have somebody going totally crazy. I told you. I told you that … I understand that worked out very well last night, that’s what the word is. Another evening in paradise I call it.”

Trump also complained that ABC’s George Stephanopoulos had not asked Biden about his son Hunter and Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company.

“What I heard, it was softballs,” he said.

Trump also said Stephanopoulos had asked him tough questions in a recent event. He also complained about Facebook and Twitter, which decided to restrict sharing of a New York Post story earlier this week about Hunter Biden and Burisma.

“Big Tech is protecting him,” Trump said.

The Biden event is so far leading in the overnight ratings battle, with ABC drawing 13.9 million viewers compared to 10.7 million on NBC. The Trump event was also broadcast on CNBC and MSNBC, bringing the total for the Trump event across broadcast and cable to 13.1 million.

Final numbers will be available later in the afternoon.