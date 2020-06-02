Trump Says Republican National Convention Will Not Be Held in North Carolina

President Trump said Tuesday that the Republican National Convention will not be held in North Carolina in August because the state’s Democratic governor has insisted on scaling down the event in light of the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that Gov. Roy Cooper has not guaranteed that the party will be able to use Spectrum Arena in Charlotte “as originally anticipated and promised.” Trump said the party will now look for a new state to hold the convention.

CNN reported Tuesday that the party is considering Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Jacksonville, and other venues in Georgia.

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena – Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

The convention is set to be held the week of Aug. 24. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for a week earlier in Milwaukee, though it remains to be seen whether it will be held at limited capacity or virtually.

Cooper sent a letter to the Republican National Committee on Tuesday, saying it was “very unlikely” that public health officials would be able to authorize a “full” convention in late August.

The party had sought a guarantee this week that it would be able to hold a full convention, with hotels and restaurants at full capacity and 19,000 participants in the arena.

“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity,” Cooper wrote. “Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek.”