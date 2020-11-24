Trump Retweets Bizarre Randy Quaid Videos as Biden Prepares for Presidential Transition

President Trump retweeted a series of bizarre video from actor Randy Quaid on Twitter Tuesday morning, while President-elect Joe Biden further prepared to take office by setting his transition team and members of his Cabinet.

Quaid’s first video that Trump retweeted was originally posted more than a year ago on Oct. 12, 2019. In it, the actor speaks directly to the camera, blasting the silencing of conservative voices, the pharmaceutical and technological industries and the downfall of America.

“Is this the way America goes? From George Washington to George Soros? From oceans white with foam to a socialist swap. Is this the way America goes? Is this really our future? Wake up you sleeping giant, the lilliputians have tied you down with their fantastic dreams of icebergs melting into dinosaurs and train tracks stretching across the Pacific water. Trump trumpets reveille,” he says in the video, ending by shouting “A day of reckoning is nigh! Wake up!”

Trump then quoted three of Quaid’s tweets from last week, all of which are disputed by Twitter for alleging election fraud, including one saying the president would “clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax.”

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Finally, Trump retweeted a bizarre video of Quaid speaking in a tight close-up to the camera while neon lights flash around him, saying “Fox News daytime ratings have completed collapsed.”

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

Trump’s retweets of Quaid’s posts come after General Services Administrator Emily Murphy informed Biden that the Trump administration is ready to formally begin the presidential transition, nearly two weeks after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

On Monday, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with a bipartisan group of U.S. mayors and set several members of his Cabinet, including Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security, Anthony Blinken as secretary of state and Avril Haines as director of national intelligence.

Quaid was nominated for an Oscar in 1973 for “The Last Detail,” and he won a Golden Globe for playing President Lyndon B. Johnson in “LBJ: The Early Years” in 1987. Since the 2000s, Quaid has faced several legal problems. In September 2010, he and his wife were charged with burglary, failed to appear in court, fled to Canada and were deported in 2015.