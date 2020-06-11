Trump Rally Forces People to Sign a Waiver to Not Sue if They Contract Coronavirus

People who attend President Trump’s rally next week have to sign a waiver promising that they will not sue if they contract COVID-19 while at the event.

“You are acknowledging that an inherent risk to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” the waiver reads.

Upon registering for the event, participants are met with the disclaimer before officially signing up.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced the president would hold his first campaign rally since most public events were shut down due to the spread of coronavirus in mid March. His last rally was in Charlotte, N.C., on March 2.

Trump will speak at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on June 19 for the rally. The timing of the event drew criticism upon its announcement as June 19 is Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Tulsa was also the city in which a 1921 white mob attacked and killed Black residents and destroyed their businesses in what has gone down as one of the most violent race riots in U.S. history.

The rally comes in an unprecedented time as the threat of COVID-19 still persists in many states and nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd have erupted in the past couple weeks. CNN reports that the Trump campaign had originally made plans to resume holding rallies in July, but moved up the timelines as states reopened businesses and crowds showed willingness to gather for public protests.