Trump Campaign Sues to Pause Vote Counting in Michigan

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a suit in Michigan to pause the counting of ballots so that the campaign’s election observers can be granted access to the counting process.

Joe Biden is leading Trump in Michigan by about 0.7%, or about 37,000 votes. Biden also holds about a 20,000 vote lead in neighboring Wisconsin, where the Trump campaign is seeking a recount.

In Michigan, the Trump campaign says it has not been given “meaningful access” to the counting locations.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” said Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager. “We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, said earlier that tens of thousands of votes remain to be counted in the state. She said she expected that the majority of them would be counted by the end of the day.

Speaking at the White House early on Wednesday morning, Trump complained of “fraud” in the election, and said he would go to the Supreme Court to seek to stop the ballot counting. Trump was leading in Michigan at the time.

Trump has tweeted several times since then about the counting.

“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan,” he said. “So bad for our Country!”

The Biden campaign has pledged to defend the election process from any suits brought by Trump’s team.