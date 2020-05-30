Trump Threatens to Use ‘Vicious Dogs’ on White House Protestors, Blames ‘Antifa’ and ‘Radical Left’

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, President Trump threatened he would have used “vicious dogs” on White House protestors and blamed Antifa and the “radical left” for the demonstrations around the country.

Protests have erupted across the U.S. in major cities like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and more after the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer apprehended him and knelt on his neck for several minutes, after Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. The officer was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter last week.

Protestors gathered outside the White House Friday night, and Trump praised the Secret Service members for keeping people inside the building safe.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. Secret Service. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe,” Trump wrote.

He also seemed to call into question the legitimacy of the demonstrators, writing “protestors” in quotes in his tweet. Later on Saturday morning, he suggested they were part of the Antifa movement, a group of militant, anti-fascist activists, and the “radical left.”

Trump also said that if the crowd had gotten too close to the White House, “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” would have been used against them.

“Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had, they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen,” he wrote. “That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least.”

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020