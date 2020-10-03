Dr. Sean Conley Says Trump Is ‘Doing Very Well’ and Has Been Fever-Free for 24 Hours

Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump’s physician, said this morning that Trump is “doing very well” and has been without a fever for 24 hours.

Conley gave the update outside of Walter Reed Medical Center along with nine other medical personnel.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley said. “Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving.”

Conley added that Trump has been fever-free for over 24 hours and has not needed any supplemental oxygen thus far.

Dr. Sean Dooley also commented on Trump’s health, sharing that the president said to him this morning, “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”

Since Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced their positive COVID-19 diagnoses on Thursday night, a handful of White House aides and Republican politicians have also tested positive for the virus. This includes former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, senior counselor Hope Hicks and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The spread of the infection is suspected to have occurred during a Rose Garden event on Sept. 26, during which Amy Coney Barrett was announced as Trump’s Supreme Court nomination. Trump, Melania, Conway, Tillis and Lee, as well as University of Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins, were all at the event and have since tested positive for COVID-19.

