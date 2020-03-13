×

Trump Expected to Declare State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump Oval Office
CREDIT: Doug Mills/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is expected to declare a state of emergency on Friday in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump is expected to invoke the Stafford Act, which will allow state and local governments to access federal disaster relief funds.

Trump announced that he would hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET to discuss the issue. Bloomberg News reported that Trump would make the emergency declaration.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats sent a letter to Trump urging him to invoke the Stafford Act, which would open access to $42 billion in FEMA funding for local outbreak mitigation measures.

Trump has faced harsh criticism as U.S. public health authorities were caught flat-footed as the outbreak spread. In an Oval Office address on Wednesday night, Trump announced he was cutting off travel from Europe — though the administration later had to clarify that the ban did not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents, or to cargo.

He also said health insurance companies had agreed to waive copayments for coronavirus treatment — though in fact they had only agreed to waive copayments for testing.

On Saturday, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were photographed with Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, at the Mar-a-Lago resort. Wajngarten later tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday, there were reports in Brazilian media that Bolsonaro had also tested positive, though Bolsonaro later denied that.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Donald Trump Oval Office

    Trump Expected to Declare State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus

    President Donald Trump is expected to declare a state of emergency on Friday in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Trump is expected to invoke the Stafford Act, which will allow state and local governments to access federal disaster relief funds. Trump announced that he would hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET to [...]

  • A man wearing a face mask

    U.K. Moves to 'Delay' Phase in Coronavirus Fight  

    The U.K. government has announced it is moving to the next phase in its plans to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Following a meeting of the government’s emergency planning committee Cobra, the country has formally moved from a “contain” standing to its “delay” phase. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the move at a [...]

  • Donald Trump European travel ban

    Trump's Coronavirus Travel Ban Further Paralyzes European Industry

    President Donald Trump’s 30-day European travel ban will further paralyze and isolate a film and TV industry that is frantically drawing up contingency plans for business and production. Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S., which goes into effect Friday, is set to impact 26 European countries including France, Italy, Germany and Spain, but excludes [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders,

    Bernie Sanders Acknowledges He Is Trailing but Vows to Fight On

    Sen. Bernie Sanders acknowledged on Wednesday that he is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, but said he will stay in the race and will debate Biden on Sunday. Sanders also acknowledged that he is struggling to persuade voters that he is the best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November. However, he said [...]

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of

    Prince Harry Allegedly Duped by Russian Pranksters, Says Trump 'Has Blood on His Hands'

    Prince Harry was allegedly duped by Russian pranksters during two recent wide-ranging phone calls, in which the Duke of Sussex discussed Megxit, climate change and Prince Andrew, while saying U.S. President Donald Trump “has blood on his hands,” according to revelations made in the British press Wednesday. In the recordings, which were obtained by the [...]

  • A man wearing a face mask

    Bank of England Cuts Interest Rates in Emergency Move to Combat Coronavirus Crisis

    The Bank of England has cut interest rates in an emergency move to shore up the U.K. economy amid growing alarm over the coronavirus crisis. The Bank announced Wednesday morning it had reduced rates from 0.75% to 0.25%, marking the lowest level in history. “The reduction in Bank Rate will help to support business and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad