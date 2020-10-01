World Expresses Shock, Skepticism After President Trump Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test

Shock rippled through the country as President Trump revealed on Twitter Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory virus that has so far killed over 200,000 Americans and infected millions.

In Hollywood, reactions were swift. Alyssa Milano tweeted that as someone who has had the virus and continues to suffer from its aftereffects, she “wouldn’t wish this virus on [her] worst enemy.”

As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy. Please wear a mask. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020

Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi,” used the opportunity to remind others to wear a mask. Trump had long neglected to wear a mask during public appearances before reversing course as the coronavirus pandemic continued through the summer, and calling mask-wearing “patriotic.”

So uh… wear a mask. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 2, 2020

When asked whether he was questioning the efficacy of masks last Tuesday at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Trump said, “I think masks are okay. You have to understand, if you look… I mean, I have a mask right here. I put a mask on when I think I need it.”

Referring to Joe Biden, he added, “I don’t wear a mask like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask.”

Others were skeptical that the president had actually contracted the coronavirus.

Not gonna lie I think it’s a hoax — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 2, 2020

We really can’t trust anything this man says. — deray (@deray) October 2, 2020

The news came on the heels of CNN’s revelation of leaked audio tapes of Melania Trump telling an aide, “Who gives a f— about Christmas stuff?”