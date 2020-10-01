Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted on Thursday night.

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” Melania Trump wrote. “Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

In a memo released by the White House, the president’s physician, Sean P. Conley, said the president and first lady will remain at the White House, and the president will not interrupt his duties.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Conley said. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Trump had announced just hours prior that senior aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus. She had traveled with the president throughout the week, including aboard Air Force One. Trump attended a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday and the first presidential debate, opposite Joe Biden, in Cleveland. Hicks accompanied him to both events.

The president had planned to have a roundtable with supporters at the Trump International Hotel in Washington on Friday afternoon, and then fly to Sanford, Fla., for a rally. Those events have been taken off his schedule. A revised schedule included only one agenda item — a “phone call on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

At 74, Trump is at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

