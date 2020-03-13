×

Trump Declares Coronavirus Emergency, Freeing Disaster Funds

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump coronavirus conference
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

President Trump on Friday declared a national state of emergency in response to coronavirus, freeing up billions in federal funds to assist with state and local response to the pandemic.

“The action I am taking will open up access to $50 billion of very important — a large amount of money — for states and territories in our shared fight against this disease,” he said.

Trump said the administration is also working to expand testing capacity.

“No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever,” he said.

Senate Democrats had urged Trump on Wednesday to make the emergency declaration, which allows states and municipalities to access FEMA funding.

The Trump administration has been working with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a coronavirus response bill. However, it is not clear that a deal between the two sides is imminent.

Pelosi held a press conference on Friday to lay out the House bill, which she said would pass the chamber later on Friday. The bill includes mandates for free testing, paid sick leave and family medical leave for those with the virus.

Trump, meanwhile, continued to call for a payroll tax holiday, which Democrats have resisted.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Nancy Pelosi on Congress' Families First

    Nancy Pelosi: Congress Is Passing Bill Today Focused on 'Testing, Testing, Testing'

    House speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the nation Friday to introduce today’s Congressional bill, “The Families First Coronavirus Response Act.” She outlined what the House Democrats and the Senate minority had already proposed, which have not gone through. Of this new bill, Pelosi said, “The three most important parts of this bill are: testing, testing, testing.” [...]

  • Donald Trump Oval Office

    Trump Expected to Declare State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus

    President Donald Trump is expected to declare a state of emergency on Friday in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Trump is expected to invoke the Stafford Act, which will allow state and local governments to access federal disaster relief funds. Trump announced that he would hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET to [...]

  • A man wearing a face mask

    U.K. Moves to 'Delay' Phase in Coronavirus Fight  

    The U.K. government has announced it is moving to the next phase in its plans to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Following a meeting of the government’s emergency planning committee Cobra, the country has formally moved from a “contain” standing to its “delay” phase. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the move at a [...]

  • Donald Trump European travel ban

    Trump's Coronavirus Travel Ban Further Paralyzes European Industry

    President Donald Trump’s 30-day European travel ban will further paralyze and isolate a film and TV industry that is frantically drawing up contingency plans for business and production. Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S., which goes into effect Friday, is set to impact 26 European countries including France, Italy, Germany and Spain, but excludes [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders,

    Bernie Sanders Acknowledges He Is Trailing but Vows to Fight On

    Sen. Bernie Sanders acknowledged on Wednesday that he is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, but said he will stay in the race and will debate Biden on Sunday. Sanders also acknowledged that he is struggling to persuade voters that he is the best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November. However, he said [...]

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of

    Prince Harry Allegedly Duped by Russian Pranksters, Says Trump 'Has Blood on His Hands'

    Prince Harry was allegedly duped by Russian pranksters during two recent wide-ranging phone calls, in which the Duke of Sussex discussed Megxit, climate change and Prince Andrew, while saying U.S. President Donald Trump “has blood on his hands,” according to revelations made in the British press Wednesday. In the recordings, which were obtained by the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad