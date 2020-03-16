×

Trump: Coronavirus Pandemic Could Last Until July or August

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Donald Trump coronavirus
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump said the growing coronavirus pandemic could last as long as August, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

They think August, it could be July,” he said. “Could be longer than that. But I’ve asked that question many, many times.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseasesclarified that the guidelines won’t be in effect until July, but that the “trajectory of the outbreak” could last until that month. He said the guidelines are in place for at least 15 days.

Trump advised Americans during the press briefing on Monday to avoid public spaces, including bars, restaurants and food courts, in order to curb the spread of the virus.

“If everyone makes this change, or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus,” he said. “We’re going to have a big celebration all together.”

Trump said he doesn’t have immediate plans to call for a nationwide quarantine. 
“At this point, not nationwide… we may look at certain areas, certain hot spots as they call them. We’ll be looking at that. But, at this moment, no we are not.”

There are currently at least 4,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 179,000 worldwide.

More to come.

    President Donald Trump said the growing coronavirus pandemic could last as long as August, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. "They think August, it could be July," he said. "Could be longer than that. But I've asked that question many, many times."

