Hollywood Reacts to First Presidential Debate: ‘Pay Attention Folks. Please Vote’

The first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden took place on Tuesday night, and it’s safe to say that things got heated.

Moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, the 90-minute debate featured Trump refusing to condemn white supremacists, Biden telling Trump to “shut up, man,” and plenty of interruptions from both sides. Naturally, celebrities had their share of reactions to the event, with many taking to Twitter to express their concerns and disdain, primarily for Trump.

Actor Mark Ruffalo responded to a tweet from Sophia Bush, who pointed out Biden’s lifelong struggle with a stutter and his courage to speak publicly. In response, Ruffalo wrote: “Just to show another dimension of Donald’s deep cruelty is that interrupting someone with a stutter is the worst thing you could do. He knew exactly what he was doing and Joe held his own against it.”

Just to show another dimension of Donald's deep cruelty is that interrupting someone with a stutter is the worst thing you could do. He knew exactly what he was doing and Joe held his own against it. #BidenWonTheDebate https://t.co/YCsw0mWwsG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

Twitter was certainly aflutter after Trump addressed the hate group Proud Boys, telling them to “stand back and stand by.” Actor Kumail Nanjiani reacted by tweeting, “Did he just tell white supremacists to ‘stand by’?”

Did he just tell white supremacists to “stand by?” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

“Little Fires Everywhere” actor Kerry Washington used Trump’s mention of the Proud Boys to remind her followers to vote on Nov. 3. “Once again. He refuses to condemn white supremacy. PAY ATTENTION FOLKS. Please vote,” Washington wrote.

Once again. He refuses to condemn White supremacy. PAY ATTENTION FOLKS. Please vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

Musician Pink commented on moderator Wallace’s performance, observing the chaotic nature of Trump, Biden and Wallace all interrupting each other. “I feel like the moderators of our debates now need to be preschool teachers in order to deal with the sulking clown that is Donald,” she tweeted.

I feel like the moderators of our debates now need to be preschool teachers in order to deal with the sulking clown that is Donald. — P!nk (@Pink) September 30, 2020

In Alyssa Milano’s opinion, Biden “clearly” won the debate. “This was just a showcase of how unhinged Trump is,” Milano tweeted.

Well, Biden clearly won. This was just a showcase of how unhinged Trump is. #BidenWon — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020

Late night host Lilly Singh also chimed in, tweeting about the lack of representation on the debate stage. “Me watching three white men debate issues involving BIPOC and women… where they at in this room though,” she wrote.

Me watching three white men debate issues involving BIPOC and women…. where they at in this room though. pic.twitter.com/NwV1WukjJt — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) September 30, 2020

Comedian Billy Eichner said that Trump’s mention of Proud Boys was “one of the most disgusting, dangerous things that could have possibly been said.”

The fact that Trump said Proud Boys should “stand by” is one of the most disgusting, dangerous things that could have possibly been said. What a vile, racist bitch. Vote this motherfucker out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2020

These are three grown professional men, right? #Debates2020 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 30, 2020

My TV just shut itself off and jumped in the garbage can. #Debates2020 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 30, 2020

The moderator for the second debate should be John Wick. #Debates2020 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020

This debate feels like watching Uncut Gems — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) September 30, 2020

He told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Stand by for what? And holy shit those sure sounded like the words of a commander to his troops. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) September 30, 2020

Tonight Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists.

That is so deeply disturbing and horrifying, and utterly disqualifying for the presidency of our great nation.#Debates2020 #VoteOutHate #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica — Ed Helms (@edhelms) September 30, 2020

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by…” is perhaps the most astonishing thing ever said during any Presidential debate. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) September 30, 2020

Anyone else scared because he actually goes back to the White House after this… you know to “run” the country… 👀 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) September 30, 2020

Did you hear Bidens response about Hunter? Me either, Chris Wallace talked over what ever it was and wouldn't allow us to hear. "Let's move on?" — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) September 30, 2020