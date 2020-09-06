Donald Trump Attacks Laurene Powell Jobs After Veteran-Bashing Atlantic Story

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Laurene Powell Jobs, the billionaire business executive and widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, due to her majority stake in The Atlantic.

“Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE,” Trump tweeted on Sunday morning. “Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!!”

The president’s comments come after The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg published an article on Thursday reporting that Trump called American veterans who died in battle “suckers” and “losers.” The piece also reports that Trump asked for wounded veterans to be left out of military parades and reveals several derogatory comments he made about military service members.

The article cites four anonymous sources, and some aspects have been confirmed by Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin and CNN, though Trump denies the report is accurate. He’s called for Fox News to fire Griffin following her comments on the Atlantic article.

Trump quote tweeted conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who insinuated that Jobs had an ulterior motive in the Atlantic article after she donated $500,00 to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

After her husband’s death, Jobs founded The Emerson Collective, an organization for social change, education, immigration reform and media advocacy. In 2017, the company bought a major stake in The Atlantic.

The Atlantic article is the latest in Trump’s frequent attacks on the media. On Sunday, he also threatened to pull funding from schools that used The New York Times’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project,” which examined slavery in the U.S., in curriculums.