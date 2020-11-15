Trump Briefly Acknowledges Biden’s Election Win, but Still Refuses to Concede

Over a week after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden by all major news organizations, President Donald Trump has acknowledged Biden’s victory – but still refuses to concede. In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Trump continued his claims that the election was rigged, citing the media and faulty election equipment.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted above a post from Watters’ World claiming that Biden did not “earn” the election. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Although Trump’s statement of “He won” is significant, the claims of election fraud that followed made it clear that he has no plans to concede. Trump also called mail-in voting “a sick joke,” alleging that the Democratic party was stealing votes. “All of the mechanical ‘glitches’ that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!”

All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Later on, Trump contended that Biden “only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” adding: “I concede NOTHING!” All three tweets were flagged by Twitter for false information, with the tag saying, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

There has still not been a formal acknowledgement by Trump’s administration of Biden’s victory, causing a delay in the transition effort. In order for the transition to begin, the administrator of the General Services Administration must issue a letter of ascertainment that will allow Biden and his team access to funds and use of government offices. Despite this, Biden has carried on with the transition himself, beginning to build his team by naming Ron Klain as his White House Chief of Staff.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Biden said Trump’s refusal to concede is an “embarrassment,” adding that the transition to the Biden administration is “well under way.”