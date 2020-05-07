Tara Reade Calls for Joe Biden to Drop Out of Presidential Race

Megyn Kelly has shared two clips on Twitter from her exclusive interview with Tara Reade, in which Reade calls for Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Reade, a former aide to Biden, claims that when he was a senator from Delaware in 1993, he pinned her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers. Reade said she filed a complaint, but that has not been located.

The interview with Kelly marks Reade’s first on-camera interview since Biden denied her allegations of sexual assault last week during a TV interview on “Morning Joe” when he said the alleged incident “never, never happened.”

Investigative journalist Rich McHugh, who formerly worked as a producer at NBC News and was Ronan Farrow’s right-hand man on the Harvey Weinstein story that never aired at NBC, produced the interview between Kelly and Reade. McHugh has been covering Reade’s allegations over the past month.

The short videos were posted just a few hours after Kelly revealed this morning that she had conducted an interview with Reade. In the clips, Reade addresses Biden’s campaign, his denial of her claims and said that she would “absolutely” defend her claims under oath and cross-examination.

MK EXCLUSIVE: #TaraReade responds to #JoeBiden; calls for him to drop out pic.twitter.com/jxHAUYaWVU — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

“You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable,” Reade said. “You should not be running on character for the President of the United States.”

Reade also pointed out the hypocrisy in Biden’s campaign in relation to believing victims of sexual assault.

“His campaign is taking this position that they want all women to be able to speak safely,” Reade said. “I have not experienced that.”

After confirming that she would be willing to take an oath and undergo cross-examination, Kelly asked if Reade would take a polygraph test, like Christine Blasey Ford did in her trial against Brett Kavanaugh. In response, Reade said that Biden should be the one taking the polygraph test, not her.

“What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty and we all have to take polygraphs?” Reade said. “So I will take one if Joe Biden takes one.”

MK EXCLUSIVE: Will Tara Reade go under oath or take a polygraph? pic.twitter.com/aBXohhg14n — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020