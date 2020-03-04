×

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden Projected to Win North Carolina and Virginia

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden greet each other, before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in HoustonElection 2020 Debate, Houston, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win North Carolina and Virginia as soon as polls closed on Tuesday night. Sen. Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont.

Fourteen states are voting on Tuesday, with some 1,344 delegates at stake — more than a third of the total. The big prize is California, where Sanders hopes to score a major win with the aid of Latinos and young voters.

Polls are set to close in five more states, ranging from Maine to Oklahoma, at 8 p.m. ET.

Biden seemed left for dead after he finished fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively. But he has revived his campaign over the last 72 hours, following a blowout win in South Carolina on Saturday. On Monday, he picked up endorsements from three former candidates — Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke.

“We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump,” O’Rourke told a crowd in Dallas on Monday night. “In Joe Biden, we have that man. We have someone who is the antithesis of Donald Trump.”

Biden went to a Whataburger with O’Rourke on Monday night, and was at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon as Virginia and North Carolina were called in his favor. He is scheduled to address a crowd in Baldwin Hills on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Biden is set to attend a Hollywood fundraiser at the home of Sherry Lansing. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her husband, Richard Blum, are co-hosting the event.

Sanders, meanwhile, voted in Vermont on Tuesday morning and is holding a rally there this evening.

Popular on Variety

Sen. Elizabeth Warren voted on Tuesday morning in her home state of Massachusetts, before heading to Detroit. At a rally there, she urged voters to tune out pundits’ predictions.

“What I see happening is a lot of folks trying to turn voting into some complicated strategy,” she said. “Prediction has been a terrible business. The pundits have gotten it wrong over and over… Here’s my advice: cast a vote that will make you proud. Cast a vote from your heart. Vote for the person you think will make the best president of the United States.”

Michigan is the largest of six states set to vote on March 10.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was projected to win the caucus in American Samoa, according to NBC. He appeared on the ballot for the first time on Tuesday, and is expected to speak at an event in West Palm Beach, Fla.

More Politics

  • Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders,

    Super Tuesday: Joe Biden Projected to Win North Carolina and Virginia

    Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win North Carolina and Virginia as soon as polls closed on Tuesday night. Sen. Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont. Fourteen states are voting on Tuesday, with some 1,344 delegates at stake — more than a third of the total. The [...]

  • Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on Doing Comedy

    Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on Challenges of Doing Comedy in the Trump Era

    Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka thinks there is a stealth member of “the resistance” in President Donald Trump’s inner circle: his spray tan guy.  “I just like picturing that he keeps giving him bigger goggles, and Donald’s like, ‘Do you have any smaller goggles?’” she tells Variety. “He’s like, ‘No, actually, I’m so sorry. This is the [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren, John Legend. Democratic presidential

    John Legend on His Political Activism, Endorsing Warren and Admiring Taylor Swift

    When we think of very politically active musicians, we often think of those who are raging against the machine, as it were. John Legend is no political rageaholic. You could hardly find a mainstream superstar tripping through the 21st century with a lighter sense of grace or a higher everyday likability factor than this singer-songwriter [...]

  • Eva LongoriaWomen's Forum Americas, Day 2,

    Eva Longoria: 2020 Election Is Bigger Than Any Candidate (Guest Column)

    My priority for this election is not advocating for a lone candidate. My priority is advocating for democracy itself. At a breakfast at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Hillary Clinton spoke at length about what is at stake in this urgent moment. The hacking of, and outright attack on, our democratic system is a [...]

  • Bernie Sanders Danny Devito Hollywood and

    Hollywood Democrats Put Aside Differences to Remove Trump From Office

    Like the first vertebrates to crawl from the ocean and onto dry land 500 million years ago, Donald Trump emerged from the primordial ooze of reality TV to be elected president of the United States in 2016. And like an invasive species, the star of “The Apprentice” has wreaked havoc on his new ecosystem — [...]

  • Emma Gonzalez Gun Control Variety Magazine

    Parkland Survivor Emma González Urges Hollywood to Fight Harder in 2020 Election

    Parkland shooting survivor Emma González, who co-founded March for Our Lives and is an activist for gun violence prevention, wants entertainment industry influencers to fight harder for important causes in the 2020 election. Here are excerpts of an email exchange with González, who is attending New College of Florida. What is your call to action [...]

  • Rachel Maddow

    Rachel Maddow on the Election and How to Keep Trump Officials From Lying on Her Show

    Rachel Maddow’s devotees are ferocious, insatiable. Her fans are loath to miss a single nightly newscast hosted by the erudite MSNBC star. I know. I’m one of them. But it’s not only dyed-in-the-wool liberals like myself who tune in to “The Rachel Maddow Show” to feast on her scrupulous in-depth research, connect-the-dots analysis, compelling interviews, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad