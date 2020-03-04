Super Tuesday: Joe Biden Projected to Win North Carolina and Virginia

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win North Carolina and Virginia as soon as polls closed on Tuesday night. Sen. Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont.

Fourteen states are voting on Tuesday, with some 1,344 delegates at stake — more than a third of the total. The big prize is California, where Sanders hopes to score a major win with the aid of Latinos and young voters.

Polls are set to close in five more states, ranging from Maine to Oklahoma, at 8 p.m. ET.

Biden seemed left for dead after he finished fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively. But he has revived his campaign over the last 72 hours, following a blowout win in South Carolina on Saturday. On Monday, he picked up endorsements from three former candidates — Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke.

“We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump,” O’Rourke told a crowd in Dallas on Monday night. “In Joe Biden, we have that man. We have someone who is the antithesis of Donald Trump.”

Biden went to a Whataburger with O’Rourke on Monday night, and was at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon as Virginia and North Carolina were called in his favor. He is scheduled to address a crowd in Baldwin Hills on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Biden is set to attend a Hollywood fundraiser at the home of Sherry Lansing. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her husband, Richard Blum, are co-hosting the event.

Sanders, meanwhile, voted in Vermont on Tuesday morning and is holding a rally there this evening.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren voted on Tuesday morning in her home state of Massachusetts, before heading to Detroit. At a rally there, she urged voters to tune out pundits’ predictions.

“What I see happening is a lot of folks trying to turn voting into some complicated strategy,” she said. “Prediction has been a terrible business. The pundits have gotten it wrong over and over… Here’s my advice: cast a vote that will make you proud. Cast a vote from your heart. Vote for the person you think will make the best president of the United States.”

Michigan is the largest of six states set to vote on March 10.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was projected to win the caucus in American Samoa, according to NBC. He appeared on the ballot for the first time on Tuesday, and is expected to speak at an event in West Palm Beach, Fla.