Ex-Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Arrested and Charged With Fraud in Mexico Wall Fundraising Scheme

Steve Bannon, a former top strategist for President Trump, was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors with fraud for his role in the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding effort.

According to federal prosecutors, Bannon and three other men involved in the fundraising project — claiming to collect money to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border — defrauded “hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as ‘We Build the Wall’ that raised more than $25 million.”

Bannon specifically received over $1 million from We Build the Wall, at least some of which he used to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses, according to the indictment against him.

Bannon was dismissed from his role as chief strategist at the White House in August 2018, part of a house cleaning under new chief of staff John Kelly. Bannon, a former producer and documentary filmmaker, was executive chairman at Breitbart News Network before Trump tapped him to serve as his campaign CEO in August of 2016.

Bannon and the three other defendants were arrested Thursday morning, prosecutors said.

More to come.