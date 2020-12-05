Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued in Southern California and San Joaquin Valley

As COVID-19 cases rise and hospital capacity continues to drop, both the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions have been issued a new stay-at-home order, which will take effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the order was put into place because the intensive care unit capacity in both regions has dropped below 15%. It will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

According to data released by the state of California, the Southern California region’s ICU capacity has dropped to 12.5%, and the San Joaquin Valley has only 8.6% capacity. The counties included in the Southern California region are Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The regions will be required to close non-essential personal service businesses including hair and nail salons, zoos, playgrounds, museums, aquariums and wineries. Restaurants must offer takeout service only, and short-term stays at campgrounds will not be allowed. Retail businesses will be limited to 20% capacity, and must prohibit eating and drinking inside the premises.

However, outdoor activities — such as walking, biking, beach access and hiking — will not be affected by the order.

On Friday, both the state of California and L.A. County set records for the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day. In an address on Friday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti called the soaring cases “the greatest threat to life in L.A. we have ever faced.” He encouraged everyone to stay at home, saying: “Just be smart and stay apart.”