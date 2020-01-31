Senate Rejects Impeachment Witnesses, Paving the Way for Trump Acquittal

The Senate narrowly rejected a vote to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of president Donald Trump on Friday, paving the way for an expected vote of acquittal by next week.

The final vote was 51-49.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) made an announcement shortly before the Senate reconvened that she would be swinging the vote in the president’s favor.

The only Republican senators who voted “yes” to witnesses were Mitt Rimney (Utah) and Susan Collins (Maine).

Democrats sought testimony from former national security advisor John Bolton and other officials in the investigation of Trump’s alleged withholding of aid to Ukraine in exchange for information on Democrats in the 2020 election.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called the Senate ruling a “sad day in American history,” adding, “I’ve never heard of a trial where you don’t have witnesses.”