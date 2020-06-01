Santa Monica and Beverly Hills Declare Afternoon Curfews

Santa Monica and Beverly Hills have imposed 1 p.m. curfews for their business districts on Monday, as the cities continue to clean up from a weekend of looting.

All of Los Angeles County was under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills each imposed a 4 p.m. citywide curfew, and a 1 p.m. curfew for their business districts.

Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown said that Sunday was one of the “most distressing days” in the city’s history. He noted that the vast majority of protesters were peaceful.

“Yet our solidarity with those honoring George Floyd was betrayed, as was his memory, by opportunistic and organized criminals,” McKeown said. “Taking advantage of the protest as a diversion, they stole not only goods, but jobs, and challenged the resilience of our business community, which is poised for recovery from the ongoing pandemic.”

Long Beach also saw extensive looting on Sunday. A clothing store in the 600 block of Pine Avenue was also set on fire.

The city is expecting to impose another curfew on Monday, but has yet to release the details.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday night in Los Angeles County, authorizing the deployment of the California National Guard. On Saturday, there was extensive looting on Melrose Avenue and at the Grove shopping center.

Guard troops were sent to L.A. City Hall to protect buildings from damage.

The weekend of looting came just as county officials allowed retail stores and restaurants to reopen for the first time in nearly two months.