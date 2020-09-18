Hillary Clinton, Kerry Washington, Stephen King and More Pay Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘It Is Our Turn to Fight’

Celebrities and political figures took to social media to express their condolences and share reactions after the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death broke Friday.
Ginsburg, who was 87, is most known for her fearless defense of gender equality and women’s rights. She recently announced her cancer had returned, although she said she would remain on the Supreme Court.
She served as a Supreme Court Justice for 27 years, as one of only four women to ever serve in the position. Politicians on all sides of the political spectrum posted and dozens of celebrities mourned the United States’ loss.
The directors of the documentary “RBG,” Betsy West and Julie Cohen, said in a statement, “Like so many Americans, we are crushed by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even had she not become a Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg earned a place in history for what she did to win equally for American women. When we asked her several years ago how she wanted she wanted to be remembered, she said with characteristic modesty, ‘Just as someone who did whatever she could, with whatever limited talent she had, to move society along in the direction I would like it to be for my children and grandchildren.'”
See other reactions below:
View this post on Instagram
Rest In Peace And Power Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the demure firebrand who in her 80s became a legal, cultural, and feminist icon has died from complications from cancer. Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." Architect of the legal fight for women's rights in the 1970s, Ginsburg subsequently served 27 years on the nation's highest court, becoming its most prominent member. Her death will inevitably set in motion what promises to be a nasty and tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her, and it thrusts the Supreme Court vacancy into the spotlight of the presidential campaign. Visit NPR.org for more coverage. 📷: Shuran Huang/NPR