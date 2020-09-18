Hillary Clinton, Kerry Washington, Stephen King and More Pay Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘It Is Our Turn to Fight’

Celebrities and political figures took to social media to express their condolences and share reactions after the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death broke Friday.

Ginsburg, who was 87, is most known for her fearless defense of gender equality and women’s rights. She recently announced her cancer had returned, although she said she would remain on the Supreme Court.

She served as a Supreme Court Justice for 27 years, as one of only four women to ever serve in the position. Politicians on all sides of the political spectrum posted and dozens of celebrities mourned the United States’ loss.

The directors of the documentary “RBG,” Betsy West and Julie Cohen, said in a statement, “Like so many Americans, we are crushed by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even had she not become a Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg earned a place in history for what she did to win equally for American women. When we asked her several years ago how she wanted she wanted to be remembered, she said with characteristic modesty, ‘Just as someone who did whatever she could, with whatever limited talent she had, to move society along in the direction I would like it to be for my children and grandchildren.'”

See other reactions below:

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, American icon, leading and shining light of hope in the halls of justice – you will be missed. My condolences to your family and friends. RIP Ruth. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) September 18, 2020

No words, only tears will do right now. God bless U Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Thank U for all U did for us. Your loss leaves a giant hole in our world and in our hearts.💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) September 18, 2020

What a hero. May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/bzDNQojlIs — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) September 18, 2020

Rest in Power RBG! This is painful. https://t.co/aHPwmJPO6D — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) September 18, 2020

Rest in power to a feminist icon and American hero! Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your service, for working well BEYOND retirement until the very end because our country needed you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. https://t.co/cQgTwuafVJ — Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 18, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

My deepest condolences to Justice Ginsberg’s loved ones. The nation mourns this loss quite deeply. #YouWereTheFairestOfThemAll — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) September 19, 2020

Rest In Peace Ruth Bader Ginsberg. A giant. Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn't replace her. Please vote blue. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 18, 2020

Oh so sad Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away this evening so sad. She did so much for us. She will be so so missed❤️ — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) September 18, 2020

Fuck 2020. In tears over here. https://t.co/Yv1LEI0z45 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 18, 2020

#rbg #RuthBaderGinsburg Rest with the best! But we must fight as she fought till the bitter end no matter what we cannot and must not succumb to cynicism!!! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 19, 2020