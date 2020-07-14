Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been transported to the hospital and treated for a possible infection.

“Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early this morning for treatment of a possible infection,” spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg told CNN on Tuesday.

“She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

This isn’t the first time that the 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice has dealt with health scares.

In May, Ginsburg had non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder infection, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. She had a gallstone in her cystic duct, causing an inflammation.

She also battled cancer a few times in her life. Most recently, in August, she was cleared “definitively” of pancreatic cancer after spending three weeks undergoing radiation treatment in New York City. She was also hospitalized in November with a fever.

President Donald Trump responded on Tuesday by praising Ginsburg for giving him “some good rulings.”

“I wish her the best. I hope she’s better. I didn’t hear that, actually. She was just hospitalized? No, that’s too bad,” he told CNN. “I wish her the best. She’s actually giving me some good rulings.”

The popular Supreme Court Justice had a documentary, “RBG,” about her come out in 2018 that received Oscar nominations for best documentary and best original song.