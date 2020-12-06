Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, has led Trump’s legal team in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani — who works in the White House as a public liaison assistant to Trump — also tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago. Despite Andrew’s diagnosis, Giuliani did not quarantine in order to assist Trump in his legal battles to contest the election.

In the past few weeks, Giuliani has traveled to battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona to appear at campaign events that allege voter fraud in those states. However, judges in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan have all dismissed cases in recent weeks, citing lack of evidence.

It is unclear whether Giuliani is symptomatic, but at the age of 76, he is in the high-risk category for the coronavirus.

Giuliani is the most recent member of Trump’s team to test positive for COVID-19. Trump himself contracted the virus in early October, followed by Melania Trump, his son, chief of staff, press secretary, campaign manager and several advisers. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to climb in the U.S., reaching 14.7 million cases in the past week.