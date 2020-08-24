How to Watch the Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump will take center stage this week at the Republican National Convention.
The convention will be held in Charlotte, N.C., Monday to Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Unlike the Democratic National Convention, “business” portions of the event will be in person, with 336 delegates in attendance. Most of the event will be virtual, however, with Trump speaking from the White House through a stream.
Other speakers this year will include First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who will be accepting his role as the vice presidential candidate from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry. Other members of the Trump family are expected to speak, as well as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple facing felony charges for aiming firearms at protestors in front of their house, and Nick Sandmann, the student who went viral over a confrontation with a Native American protestor in 2019.
Each of the four days will cover different topics: promise, opportunity, heroes and greatness. The slew of speakers and appearances is meant to feature both party leaders and Americans who represent the “everyday” voter.
The event will be televised on major networks like ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CBS, CNN and Fox News, as well as on the social media accounts of the RNC’s committee on arrangements. Listeners can access the stream on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and through Amazon Alexa.
The schedule of speakers has not yet been finalized. Here’s all the confirmed speakers and themes:
Monday – Land of Heroes
Timothy Cardinal Dolan
Charlie Kirk
Rebecca Friedrichs
Tanya Weinreis
Representative Matt Gaetz
Kim Klacik
Ronna McDaniel
Amy Johnson Ford
Dr. G.E. Ghali
Representative Jim Jordan
Herschel Walker
Natalie Harp
Vernon Jones
Andrew Pollack
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Kimberly Guilfoyle
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise
Sean Parnell
Maximo Alvarez
Nikki Haley
Donald Trump, Jr.
Sen, Tim Scott
Tuesday – Land of Promise
First Lady Melania Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Sen. Rand Paul
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Wednesday – Land of Opportunity
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Senator Marsha Blackburn
Senator Joni Ernst
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Representative Dan Crenshaw
Representative Elise Stefanik
Representative Lee Zeldin
Richard Grenell,
Kellyanne Conway
Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Thursday – Land of Greatness
President Trump
HUD Secretary Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Sen. Tom Cotton
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
Representative Jeff Van Drew
Ivanka Trump
Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White