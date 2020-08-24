How to Watch the Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump will take center stage this week at the Republican National Convention.

The convention will be held in Charlotte, N.C., Monday to Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Unlike the Democratic National Convention, “business” portions of the event will be in person, with 336 delegates in attendance. Most of the event will be virtual, however, with Trump speaking from the White House through a stream.

Other speakers this year will include First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who will be accepting his role as the vice presidential candidate from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry. Other members of the Trump family are expected to speak, as well as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple facing felony charges for aiming firearms at protestors in front of their house, and Nick Sandmann, the student who went viral over a confrontation with a Native American protestor in 2019.

Each of the four days will cover different topics: promise, opportunity, heroes and greatness. The slew of speakers and appearances is meant to feature both party leaders and Americans who represent the “everyday” voter.

The event will be televised on major networks like ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CBS, CNN and Fox News, as well as on the social media accounts of the RNC’s committee on arrangements. Listeners can access the stream on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and through Amazon Alexa.

The schedule of speakers has not yet been finalized. Here’s all the confirmed speakers and themes:

Monday – Land of Heroes

Timothy Cardinal Dolan

Charlie Kirk

Rebecca Friedrichs

Tanya Weinreis

Representative Matt Gaetz

Kim Klacik

Ronna McDaniel

Amy Johnson Ford

Dr. G.E. Ghali

Representative Jim Jordan

Herschel Walker

Natalie Harp

Vernon Jones

Andrew Pollack

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Kimberly Guilfoyle

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise

Sean Parnell

Maximo Alvarez

Nikki Haley

Donald Trump, Jr.

Sen, Tim Scott

Tuesday – Land of Promise

First Lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday – Land of Opportunity

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Joni Ernst

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw

Representative Elise Stefanik

Representative Lee Zeldin

Richard Grenell,

Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday – Land of Greatness

President Trump

HUD Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Sen. Tom Cotton

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Representative Jeff Van Drew

Ivanka Trump

Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White