Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first U.S. senator to contract coronavirus.

His office announced the diagnosis on Twitter Sunday morning, saying he is asymptomatic and currently in quarantine. The announcement said that he was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his frequent traveling and that he was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person.

Paul is expected to return to his work in the Senate after his quarantine ends.

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

The tweet adds that Paul’s Washington, D.C. office began working remotely 10 days ago, so nobody on his staff has had contact with him.

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus, according to his press secretary, Katie Miller. Their need for a test arose after a staff member of Pence’s office had a positive diagnosis for the virus on Friday. The White House also said last week that President Donald Trump tested negative for COVID-19.